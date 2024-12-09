Mentors Club Monaco, a unique mentoring network to help teenagers find their career path

Prince Albert II attended the first meeting of the Mentors Club, a programme designed by teenagers for teenagers © Communication department / Stephane Danna

Alexandrine Noghès, a 16-year-old student at the Lycée Albert Ier, launched the Mentors Club on 4 December. Prince Albert II was present as patron to support the initiative.

The aim of the programme is to connect Monegasque high school students with inspirational figures from a variety of professions to help them make career choices. “The mentors will help spark ideas and enable us to discover as many different professions as possible. Each mentor has something that they can pass on to a teenager,” young Alexandrine told Monaco Info.

Prince Albert II and Alexandrine Noghès © Communication department / Stephane Danna

The Mentors Club comprises 30 mentors from a wide range of fields, including law, medicine, sport and entrepreneurship. The secondary school pupils complete a careers questionnaire and are paired with a mentor.

A mentor’s job is to pass on and share his or her experience and skills, and to guide a teenager on their pathway, Alexandrine said.

The Sovereign is the patron of the initiative © Communication department / Stephane Danna

A number of VIPs attended the special day for the students of the Lycée Albert 1er, including Geneviève Berti, Director of the Communication Department, Pierre Frolla, Monegasque freediver, Stéphane Valeri, CEO of the Société des Bains de Mer and Frédéric Genta, Interministerial Delegate for Attractiveness and Digital Transition.

© Communication department / Stéphane Danna

How to manage your career

© Communication department / Stéphane Danna

Alexandrine was inspired by the “speed mentoring” organised in 2022 by SheCanHeCan and the Association des Femmes Cheffes d’Entreprises de Monaco. The young Monegasque then managed to bring her friends on board to make the project a reality.

