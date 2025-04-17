Central Cee sets Brussels alight in AS Monaco centenary shirt

The British rap superstar cemented his ties with the Principality at an electrifying concert in Brussels, proudly wearing Monaco’s colours on his “Can’t Rush Greatness” world tour.

The Forest National concert hall in Brussels was jumping as Central Cee performed last night, 16 April 2025, but it was his choice of outfit that particularly caught the attention of Monegasque fans. The British rap phenomenon took to the stage wearing AS Monaco’s 2024-2025 season home shirt, emblazoned with Belgian youth international Eliot Matazo’s number 8, an iconic item to celebrate the club’s centenary.

And this didn’t go unnoticed in the Principality, where the rapper has built increasingly close ties in recent years.

A growing affection for Monaco

This isn’t the first time Central Cee has shown his liking for the Principality. In 2023, he chose the idyllic setting of Monaco to shoot the video for “Sprinter” in collaboration with Dave, a track that became a record-breaking phenomenon in the UK.

The rapper also caused a stir on social media with his viral video “6am in Monaco”, a lip-sync performance that chalked up over 11 million “likes” on TikTok, providing Monaco with even more visibility with his young international audience.

His presence at the Monaco Grand Prix 2024 with American rapper Lil Baby also earned a lot of media attention, consolidating his status as a regular at the Principality’s prestigious events. More recently, he was spotted in the pitlane with Alexandre Grimaldi, Prince Albert II’s eldest son, and Camille Gottlieb, Princess Stéphanie’s daughter.

A century-old jersey steeped in history

The shirt that Central Cee chose to wear on stage is not just any shirt, but a real collector’s item. The result of a collaboration between AS Monaco and its kit supplier Kappa, the home kit for the 2024-2025 season is a textile work of art that celebrates the club’s centenary.

🎤 Le rappeur anglais Central Cee avec le maillot de l’AS Monaco hier soir en concert à… Bruxelles 👀



Il portait un maillot d’Eliot Matazo ! 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/EadnRP0MeE — Lig’ASM 🇲🇨 (@LigASM_) April 17, 2025

The unique shirt includes emblematic elements of the eight shirts in which the Red and Whites won the French championship. It features the legendary diagonal, originally created by Princess Grace in 1960-61, the vertical red stripe that is a nod to the winning 2016-17 season, and the characteristic white sleeves from 1962-63 with red details from the 1977-78 design.

Other nostalgic subtleties are part of the design, such as the circle around the crest, a reminder of the 1981-82 season, the white V-neck edged with a red stripe as seen in 1996-97, and the light grey shadow under the diagonal in reference to the 1999-00 championship shirt.

AS Monaco, a winning image that has captured France’s heart

AS Monaco’s official centenary logo is proudly displayed under the collar, with the motto ‘Daghe Munegu’ inscribed inside. From a technical performance point of view, the shirt features Kappa’s KOMBAT PRO technology and is made from 100% recycled polyester, combining excellent sports performance with environmental commitment.

Monegasque fans are sure to appreciate the big nod to their club. Meanwhile, through the iconic shirt, perhaps Central Cee fans will learn about AS Monaco’s rich history and its ambitions for the next hundred years.