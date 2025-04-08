Monegasque Valentin Vacherot takes first Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters win in front of ecstatic crowd

Valentin Vacherot certainly made a name for himself at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 on Sunday 6 April. 259th in the world rankings, he caused an upset as he comprehensively defeated Jan Lennard Struff (49th) 6-2, 6-1 in just 58 minutes. The resounding victory earned him a place in the second round of a Masters 1000 tournament.

It is the first time in four appearances at the prestigious Monegasque tournament that wild-card entry Valentin Vacherot has won a match in the main draw. It’s a remarkable feat, especially given that his opponent was a finalist at the Madrid Masters 1000 in 2023. Struff also reached the quarter-finals in Monte Carlo that same year.

Buoyed by the Monegasque crowd

The atmosphere on the Court des Princes was incredible. The 26-year-old right-hander was visibly moved by the crowd’s support. He struggled to speak in front of his family and compatriots: “What can I say… It’s just sick.” The player spoke of how he wanted the unique moment to last: “It’s an emotional rollercoaster and I wanted to stay on the court for an hour with everyone…”

The tournament president, Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy, made sure she didn’t miss what was one of the key events of the day, even going so far as to excuse herself from discussions with some of the officials to go and support the local player.

Vacherot couldn’t hide his delight as he left the court, taking time out to sign autographs for the many children who were waiting for him.

A long way back for a major new challenge

Vacherot’s result has special meaning given his recent issues. Just as he was about to break into the Top 100 in 2024, the Monegasque was thwarted by a shoulder injury that plagued him for several months.

“I’ve been feeling better and better, especially over the last couple of weeks. I’ve been getting stronger since I came back,” explained the hero of the day after his victory. Concerning his exceptional performance, he added modestly: “You just can’t imagine beating a top 50 player in 50 minutes. But there was something in the back of my mind that told me it might be my day.”

Vacherot could meet Grigor Dimitrov in the second round, on Wednesday, if the Bulgarian beats Nicolas Jarry. The billing will bring back memories for the Monegasque player, as he faced Dimitrov at the same stage of the competition last year, losing 7-5, 6-2. Many fans will now be following the Monegasque player’s adventure very, very closely.

