Preview: AS Monaco determined to reign supreme over Le Havre

Having slipped to third in the standings after their draw with RC Strasbourg, AS Monaco return to action this week determined for victory when they take on Le Havre.

On the eve of this tough away day, ASM coach Adi Hutter spoke insightfully, as always, on a host of topics.

Advertising

Final sprint

With four Ligue 1 matches left of their campaign, Hutter shared his thoughts and keys to success in what will be a challenging end to the season.

“I can only talk about what I’ve experienced here, and especially the finish last season, which was fantastic for us. This year, I’d say we still have the last 100 metres of the sprint to go, with four very important matches to negotiate. When you look at the Ligue 1 table, all the teams have interesting matches to play. As for us, we have two difficult away games at Le Havre and Saint-Etienne, against teams who are fighting for survival,” he explained.

© AS Monaco

“We must take advantage of our current form to put in a good performance on Saturday, which is the most important thing. That’s our goal, and everyone is focused on their strengths. Everyone is available, which is also a very good thing. This may make it seem easier to achieve our goals, but the truth is that it won’t be enough, and we’ll have to go and get them.”

Tough tests

Next on the docket was Hutter’s take on how challenging it can be facing off with teams fighting for survival, with him making a point to never underestimate teams in this position or be complacent.

“These teams are fighting for their survival to stay in Ligue 1. Le Havre and Saint-Etienne are also traditional clubs with a long history in the French league. They don’t want to be relegated again, and that’s why they’re going to fight to win every metre, every centimetre. We must respond to the fight they’re going to put in front of us and take control of the match,” insisted the 55-year-old.

© AS Monaco

“On paper, AS Monaco is obviously the best team, but on the pitch and over the course of 90 minutes, anything can happen! So we have to fight and pay attention to every detail. Taking charge means winning duels and showing great intensity. That’s the most important thing! And if we put in a good performance, we can win this match.”

Away days

Given Les Monegasques have struggled at times on their travels, it was interesting to hear the Monaco manager’s views on this.

“If we talk about the defeat in Brest, the result was decided by a single shot, because for me a draw would have been logical. Our performance wasn’t that bad, but, in the end, we lost. Then, looking back, we had much worse statistics away from home than last season when it was the opposite, because we were less comfortable at home. This season it’s the opposite,” he told the media.

© AS Monaco

“It’s a fact, but it’s not an excuse, and at this point in the season, I don’t want to make too much of a statistic. We have two crucial away games in this battle for Champions League qualification. There are no more excuses now; we have to go out and win these two games. We have another chance to bring back positive results from our travels, because without them, you can’t hope to compete in the Champions League. To do that, we need to put in some great performances over these four matches. And personally, I’m completely convinced we can achieve our goals.”

State of the team

When quizzed on the squad, his answer was littered with detail on what a tight collective unit they are, who are all on the same page and eager to contribute.

“I really feel good about the team, because once again, every player is ready to play. And, for a coach, it’s a pretty comfortable situation. Then we are second for most clean sheets, with 12 already this season (all competitions combined: 10 in Ligue 1, two in the Champions League). Even if it may seem strange, it proves that we have found a solidity,” stated the Austrian tactician.

© AS Monaco

“I’m also very happy for Philipp (Kohn), who was very disappointed after the Brest match and who was able to respond by getting two clean sheets in a row. Congratulations to him, because we need a good goalkeeper, a confident goalkeeper. The players are all in good shape, even if Aleksandr Golovin is slightly injured. He complained about his adductor after a session, which means he won’t be available for this weekend because the risk is too high.”

Defence

Due to Monaco possessing plenty of quality in the heart of their defence, this poses Hutter with many selection conundrums. He touched on this by commenting: “The fact that everyone is available makes the task more difficult, especially the decision to replace Thilo Kehrer with Christian Mawissa after the 3-0 victory against Olympique de Marseille. At this point in the season, we are fortunate to have four very good central defenders in great form, especially when I think of the intensity that Mohammed Salisu puts into training every day.”

© AS Monaco

PSG

Last on the agenda was Hutter’s opinion on Paris Saint-Germain’s role in determining the final Ligue 1 table, as they are not only looking to get through the season undefeated but also reign supreme in the Champions League.

“I have the feeling that Luis Enrique wants to stay very focused on the end of the season with his team and that they want to prepare perfectly for their Champions League semi-final against Arsenal. They also have this very high objective of remaining undefeated in Ligue 1 this season, which can help us given that they will be playing two of our direct competitors, Nice and Strasbourg,” noted Hutter.

© AS Monaco

“They have so many options in their squad, with players who can play up front or in midfield. I think they want to show that they are strong before playing Arsenal. So I believe in the fact that Paris Saint-Germain will play the game until the end in the league, despite the fact that they already have a considerable lead.”

Game time

Ready to fight for all three points in their pursuit of a coveted Champions League qualification spot, securing victory in this upcoming fixture vs Le Havre is imperative if they’re to turn their objective into a reality.