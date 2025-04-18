Preview: AS Monaco prepared for crunch clash with Strasbourg

Attending the pre-match press conference ahead of AS Monaco’s crucial contest with RC Strasbourg, Adi Hutter offered his opinion on a slew of interesting subjects.

Strasbourg awaits

Fresh from their exceptional effort to dismantle Olympique de Marseille 3-0 last weekend, Les Monegasques are fully focused on replicating this impressive showing. Hutter was keen to stress this will be easier said than done, however, vs Liam Rosenior’s high-flying Strasbourg, who are a seriously difficult team to overcome.

Advertising

“This will be a match between two teams that are playing at a high level and are currently in great form. Strasbourg are unbeaten for several weeks and have won four of their last five matches. And were close to beating Nice last weekend. They are fresh, young and in good form, but we are solid at home right now. And we are also in good form,” stated the Austrian.

© AS Monaco

“There are five very important matches remaining, including Strasbourg on Saturday, who are only three points behind us. If we win, we’ll widen the gap. To achieve this, we’ll need to have the same attitude, the same behaviour and the same performances as we did against Marseille or Nice at home to win; that will be necessary.”

Rosenior’s weapons

Boasting a squad littered with exciting young players and playing a dynamic brand of football, it was intriguing to hear Hutter’s thoughts on this dangerous Strasbourg.

“A few months ago, we couldn’t have imagined that Strasbourg would be a threat to teams seeking to qualify for the Champions League. It’s a bit of a surprise; I like their style of play. They’re the youngest team in the league; their oldest players are only 25 or 26 years old, while the majority of them have an average age of 20 or 21,” insisted the 55-year-old.

© AS Monaco

“Many are playing at a very high level, especially in midfield like Felix Lemarechal. Dilane Bakwa is a big threat; we also know the speed of Emanuel Emegha. Left-back Diego Moreira is also a good player, fast.”

He then added this on former ASM prospect Lemarechal: “I’m not really surprised by his development. When I arrived, I immediately saw that he had talent. He can sometimes struggle a little with his personality, but if you look at his qualities and skills alone, he’s a good player. He’s showing it now; he’s also very young and is in a perfect environment at his new club.”

© AS Monaco

Home comforts

Given ASM’s home form has been brilliant, which has notably seen them win seven of their last eight at the Stade Louis II, which Hutter has been pleased with, he also touched on his disappointment on their away issues.

“It’s sometimes difficult to find a specific reason. This season, we’re very satisfied with what we’re doing at home, but we’re struggling more away from home. We’re not happy about that, but we’re still second. It was the opposite last year, and we finished well at home. There are three games left on the road, and we’ll have to take points, no matter how. However, we’re fully focused on Strasbourg,” he reflected.

© AS Monaco

Captain Zakaria

Next on the agenda were his thoughts on club captain Denis Zakaria, and Hutter was full of praise for the Swiss star, even though it’s been frustrating he’s missed parts of the campaign through injury.

“I also feel he’s in good shape after missing a few games through injury this season. Now he’s found consistency in his performances at the right time. He’s our captain; he has a leadership role and has just had two very good games against Nice and Marseille,” he commented.

© AS Monaco

“His personality and his style of play is vital, which allows us to win important duels. He is also useful in transitions, and his speed helps us a lot. He also took responsibility for penalties. He is one of the most important players in the squad, a leader. We are very satisfied with what he is doing and that he is fully back.”

Zakaria key for Camara

The conversation then shifted to what a key role Zakaria has played towards helping immensely gifted midfield hotshot Lamine Camara.

“For a player like Lamine, it’s perfect to have an experienced player alongside him. The two speak the same language and communicate a lot with each other. Lamine is able to play higher up the pitch because he likes to press and harass the opponent. Zakaria is more of a defensive line protector with his speed,” explained the shrewd tactician.

© AS Monaco

“The two complement each other well. I also haven’t forgotten Moatasem Al-Musrati and Soungoutou Magassa, who both do a good job whenever they play. I’m very happy to have four central midfielders of this quality.”

Teze and Ouattara

The final topic on the docket was Jordan Teze and Kassoum Ouattara, with Hutter giving an update on both of these valuable members of the squad.

“Jordan was out for several weeks. He’s back now and is training really well, but there’s competition from Krepin Diatta in particular. He’s versatile and can play in several positions, which is why he has a bit of an advantage. For Kassoum, it’s a good opportunity to get some playing time with the Elite Group; he’s young, and it’s necessary for him,” he expressed.

© AS Monaco

“I’m currently facing a rich man’s problem, being able to only put 20 players on the match sheet. It’s obviously a disappointment for them, but they remain professional. I sometimes have to make difficult choices by not calling up a player who does a good job during the week.”

Stage set

With it all to play for in the race for Champions League qualification and Monaco knowing a win to stay second would be massive, this mouthwatering clash between two elite outfits will certainly be another decisive fixture in the fight for a top three Ligue 1 finish.