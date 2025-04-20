Reaction: AS Monaco denied by spirited Strasbourg in crucial clash

On a night where AS Monaco were the better side and led the way in a host of key metrics, such as expected goals (0.93 to 0.39), total shots (12 to 5), shots on target (4 to 2), shots inside the box (10 to 3) and touches in the opposition box (33 to 15), in their 0-0 with RC Strasbourg, it was interesting to hear the thoughts of Adi Hutter, Maghnes Akliouche and Krepin Diatta following this tense clash.

Hutter’s recap

While content with taking a point from this encounter against one of the finest teams in Ligue 1, there was a sense from Hutter of what could have been had Monaco translated their dominance onto the scoresheet.

“It’s not a negative result. We obviously wanted to win and take three points, but I feel we had the best chances of the match. I also want to congratulate my players for their defensive performance,” Hutter reflected.

“In the first half, our pressure wasn’t intense enough. But after the break, we dominated the game. Both teams were obviously unlucky with the two disallowed goals, but I’m happy with this point, which will be important in the race for the Champions League.”

Strasbourg reflections

When asked for his take on Liam Rosenior’s impressive side, Hutter made a point of praising them and mentioning what a dangerous outfit they are.

“We defended really well as a team, which prevented Strasbourg from creating any real scoring opportunities throughout the match. As soon as you give this team too much space, they can be very dangerous,” insisted the Austrian.

“With very fast players upfront, playing in a low block can be a solution for them, especially in the transition phases. But we managed to keep a clean sheet against a confident team who had won six of their last eight matches, and I am very satisfied with that.”

Ben Seghir’s brilliance

Wanting to inject some extra impetus into his team’s attack in the closing stages, the introduction of Eliesse Ben Seghir almost proved the trick, for the immensely gifted Moroccan international was a real difference-maker and came close to propelling Hutter’s ASM to victory with his wizardry.

“After coming on, he managed to set the pace of the match. I have the luxury of having a squad with several high-quality players, whether it’s Takumi Minamino, Maghnes Akliouche or Aleksandr Golovin. That’s always nice for a coach! Sometimes it’s a matter of feeling which player will start at kick-off or come on during the game,” stated the 55-year-old.

Run-in

Despite dropping to third after Olympique de Marseille’s win over Montpellier, Les Monegasques still remain in a strong position to secure Champions League football for next season.

“All matches are finals. We must prepare as best we can for the next two away games against Le Havre and Saint-Étienne and ensure we put in some very good performances away from the Principality. All matches are important, and we will see at the end of the season where we will be placed,” said the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss.

Akliouche’s insights

Having enjoyed a solid evening at the office, where he displayed many glimpses of his undeniable class, Akliouche offered his opinion as he aptly spoke on this tough fixture vs this exciting Strasbourg side.

“It was a fairly athletic, close-knit duel, even if we could have scored in a few situations. We managed to dominate the match by having overall possession, but today we have to be content with this point,” he told the ASM website.

“This is sometimes the case in high-stakes matches, and it must be said that we were up against a good team. They’re a young team, but they have a lot of quality, and we didn’t underestimate them at all tonight. Once again, we would have liked to score and take the three points, but we didn’t. We still have to stay positive and focus on the final games of the season.”

Diatta’s debrief

Monaco’s versatile Senegalese international then gave his take on proceedings, where he lamented the fact ASM weren’t able to convert their chances to reign supreme.

“We can be disappointed given our objectives, even if this draw is better than a defeat. So we’ll take this point, even if we’re not satisfied on a points level. There are still four games left, and just as many wins to go for. In the end, perhaps this point will be decisive in the end,” noted Krepin Diatta.

“Nothing is decided yet, we know that, because the teams are pushing behind us. This draw isn’t ideal, but if we win the next match, everything can still change, so we have to keep a cool head. We tried to do something by creating chances and scoring that goal that would make the difference, right up until the last minute. But overall, I think the team played the game it needed to. For me, the only thing missing was the goal at the finish!”

Chase heating up

Seeing as Marseille, LOSC Lille and OGC Nice all won this weekend, it’s imperative Monaco return to winning ways against Le Havre next weekend in what will be a ferocious fight to clinch Champions League football for next campaign.

“It’s going to be a close game right down to the last day, right down to the last second. The standings are so tight that a win can put a team ahead of the others. We’ll have to stay focused and win the upcoming matches with Le Havre and Saint-Étienne. We’ll have to win, in any case, they’ll be two important away games to bring home points,” Akliouche explained.