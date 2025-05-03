Preview: Hutter’s AS Monaco targeting away win in high-stakes Saint-Etienne clash

Recognising the critical importance of securing an away victory to preserve AS Monaco’s aspirations of reaching the Ligue 1 podium, Adi Hutter addressed the media ahead of his team’s clash with Saint-Etienne.

Victory essential

Desperate to return to winning ways after two draws against RC Strasbourg and Le Havre, first on the agenda for Hutter was touching on last weekend’s match with Le Havre.

“We weren’t happy with the result and the way we played in the first half; that’s not what we want to see. We then gave our all in the second half, but it wasn’t enough. We’ll need to show a different side to Saint-Etienne because these are the final metres of the final sprint. From now on, every point and every goal scored or conceded can be decisive, which is the case for many teams in Ligue 1,” he insisted.

© AS Monaco

“I feel like all my players are in great shape and confident. They recognised that the performance they showed against Le Havre wasn’t good enough to win. Now, everyone is focused on Saint-Etienne, with the desire to put in a great performance. We’re going to face a team fighting for survival, and they’ll be cheered on by a fantastic crowd. So it’s an important match for both teams.”

Away issues

Given Monaco has only won one of their last nine away games, it was interesting to hear Hutter’s take on their road struggles.

“Last season, we struggled at home, while we were the second-best team in the league away from home. Today, it’s the opposite. That’s no excuse because we weren’t 100% against Le Havre in terms of intensity, duels and our style of play. We simply weren’t good enough,” he explained.

© AS Monaco

“Being 1-0 down is always difficult against teams that play with a deep block. We analysed our match and had good training sessions this week to be ready for Saint-Etienne this weekend.”

No easy games

Next on the docket was how challenging it can be facing some of the smaller teams in Ligue 1, as Hutter provided a typically measured response to this question.

“We are looking for explanations. In my opinion, we can sometimes be lacking in mentality, behaviour and attitude. We are not talking about tactics because not so long ago we had fantastic matches against Marseille and Nice, as well as a decent match against Strasbourg,” stated the Austrian tactician.

© AS Monaco

“In recent matches, we haven’t conceded many goals, but it’s true that we’re having trouble against teams at the bottom of the table. We have to take every match and every opponent seriously. When we fight in every situation, we have the quality to win everything.”

Attacking threat

Boasting the fifth-best offensive record in Ligue 1, despite missing a host of chances throughout the campaign, Monaco will be eager to recapture their rhythm on the scoring front.

“Recently, we scored three goals against Olympique de Marseille, as well as two against Nice, two of the best teams in the league. At the time, people asked me why we weren’t winning against these big teams, and now we’ve done it. We’ve only scored one goal in our last two matches; that’s not enough given our strengths,” said Hutter.

© AS Monaco

“Against Le Havre, in the first half, we weren’t present enough on second balls. We should have scored more, of course, but our defensive stability is better. I’m happy about that because we spent time on it. Offensively, we know we can score in every game.”

Pressure

Dealing with the pressure and weight of expectations emerged as another compelling topic, with Hutter offering a thoughtful perspective, emphasising his composure in the current moment.

“Personally, I don’t feel it because I’m here to do everything to achieve our goals. We achieved it last season by qualifying for the Champions League, and we did it again today,” he told the media.

© AS Monaco

“As I’ve already said, there’s always pressure at a club like AS Monaco, and I don’t feel any more pressure after last week’s draw. We can’t go back on what’s already happened, so we’re fully focused on the next few days and the upcoming matches. That’s the most important thing.

“It’s not a guarantee of finishing on the podium even if we get three wins because Lille could stay in front if they beat Marseille. It could also be decided on goal difference, so we’ll have to be careful about that. Winning everything until the end will increase our chances, but it’s not a certainty. I have the feeling that we’re emotionally ready, and we’ll have to show that on Saturday.”

Eyes on

In the intense race to qualify for next season’s Champions League, clinching all three points against Saint-Etienne is paramount if Monaco are to keep their ambitions alive, as they’ll be determined to deliver a flawless display on the road to potentially climb to third should other results fall in their favour.