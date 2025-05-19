Prince Albert II receives PAM Award 2025

Prince Albert II was presented with the prestigious PAM Award 2025 by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday 13 May at the Prince’s Palace with PAM President Giulio Centemero and the organisation’s Secretary General, Ambassador Sergio Piazzi in attendance.

The award, accompanied by an honorary plaque and parchment, was presented to the Sovereign in recognition of his commitment to peace and humanitarian initiatives. He was given the honorary title of “Champion of Peace and Humanitarian Assistance” at the suggestion of the Sovereign Order of Malta, represented in Monaco by ambassador Alberto di Luca, who was also present at the official presentation.

© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The award was announced on 20 February in Rome, at the 19th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, meeting in the Italian Chamber of Deputies.

More than 300 delegates representing 31 countries attended the announcement, with the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, also among this year’s winners.

© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The prize recognises in particular the Princely Government’s constant support for humanitarian actions around the world, in particular those carried out by the Order of Malta in Lebanon. The Sovereign’s active role in promoting peace and humanitarian cooperation on an international scale was hailed by several of the diplomatic figures present. They included Anne Eastwood, Monaco’s ambassador to Italy, Marie-Noëlle Gibelli, representative of Monaco’s National Council, and ambassador Alberto di Luca.

Prince Albert II: “I’m sure we’ll have an Olympic podium one day”