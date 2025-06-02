AS Monaco: Ilies Belmokhtar and Nick Mokabakila sign first professional contracts

AS Monaco has announced that gifted Academy-trained players Ilies Belmokhtar and Nick Mokabakila have signed their first professional contracts with the club, which represents a key milestone in their young careers.

Ilies Belmokhtar

Born in Ivry-sur-Seine, Ilies Belmokhtar joined the AS Monaco Academy in 2023, where he’s emerged as a hugely exciting prospect, following his development in the Paris region with ES Vitry, AS Orly and later at CREPS in Reims.

Having begun the season with Manu Dos Santos’ U17 team, where the attacking midfielder featured in most matches, before moving to the U19 squad for the second half of the campaign, his talent was clear to see.

Impressing immensely by scoring nearly fifteen goals, including braces against Olympique Lyonnais, AS Saint-Etienne and Stade Rennais, this further underlined his class.

© AS Monaco

Belmokhtar notably shone with the Moroccan U17s during the U17 AFCON in Morocco last March as well, with his consistent performances throughout the tournament catching the eye. He even scored the winning penalty in the final vs Mali to clinch his country’s first-ever title in the competition. His standout showings deservedly earned him a spot in the tournament’s best team too.

“I thank AS Monaco for the trust placed in me by signing this first professional contract. It’s a source of pride for my family and me, and I’m deeply grateful to those who helped me. After the excitement of the U17 AFCON, this is another important moment in my young career. I hope there will be many more, but I’m aware that I still have a long way to go,” explained the 17-year-old.

Nick Mokabakila

Nick Mokabakila, who was born in Brazzaville in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is also looking forward to carrying on his journey at ASM.

Since joining AS Monaco in 2022, after transferring from Fleury Aubrais CJF, he’s illustrated what a bright future he has courtesy of his classy displays.

An attack-minded left-back, he played in the majority of games for the U19s this term under the tutelage of Frederic Barilaro.

He also gained vital minutes in the Youth League on his way to playing brilliantly against some of Europe’s most prestigious academies, notably contributing to a thrilling 4-3 triumph over Barcelona and a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Benfica.

© AS Monaco

Moreover, the fact the 18-year-old’s appeared many times for France’s U16 side vs outstanding opponents such as Germany, Denmark and Japan highlights how highly he’s regarded.

“I am happy and proud to have signed my first professional contract with AS Monaco. This is an important first step, but it is only the beginning. I thank the club for its trust, as well as everyone who has supported me from the beginning: my family and loved ones, my coaches and my teammates. I will continue to work hard to progress and achieve my goals,” insisted Mokabakila.

This double signing once again confirms the excellent work undertaken by the Monaco Academy, reinforcing its reputation as one of the finest in European football.