AS Monaco: Key dates as 2025/2026 pre-season set to begin

With the 2025/2026 season on the horizon, AS Monaco is preparing to resume training following a historic Centenary crusade that concluded with Champions League qualification.

Cercle Bruges fixture first up

Following the usual physical and medical evaluations, Les Monegasques will return to the pitch to officially launch preparations for the 2025/2026 season. As part of their schedule, ASM are set to play a series of friendly matches, with the first contest set to take place vs Cercle Bruges on July 11.

© AS Monaco

With the pre-season almost here, many of Monaco’s squad are due to return to the Performance Center, as approximately 15 players will report back on Saturday, June 28. The club’s international contingent are then expected to join on Wednesday the 2nd of July.

Training Camp in England

After their opening game against Cercle Bruges, AS Monaco will venture to Birmingham for a training camp, scheduled from July 13 to July 19.

© AS Monaco

Just like in July of 2023, the team will train at the facilities of the English national team, which will provide an ideal environment to continue building momentum ahead of the new Ligue 1 campaign. News regarding any additional pre-season fixtures will be revealed in the coming days and weeks.