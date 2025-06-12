F1 Calendar 2026: 24 Grand Prix weekends for your diary

McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris now know their schedule for next season © monacophotographerr / Monaco Tribune

The 2026 calendar for the Formula 1 season has just been announced by the FIA, with a host of new features and a few surprises in store! Plus a big change for Monaco.

As was the case this year, the season will kick off in Melbourne, Australia, on the weekend of 6-8 March 2026.

For environmental and logistical reasons, the FIA is now endeavouring to group races by continent in order to cut down on equipment transportation. This means that after Oceania, the season will continue in Asia: the Chinese Grand Prix is scheduled for the weekend of March 15, followed by the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, from March 27 to 29.

After Asia, the Middle East will host the Bahrain Grand Prix (weekend of April 12) and the Jeddah Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia a week later (weekend of April 19).

The Formula 1 world will then head to North America, and specifically to Miami (weekend of May 3) and Montreal from May 22 to 24.

Make a note in your diaries, because this is something new: the Monaco Grand Prix will take place in June next year, from June 3 to 7, to be precise, and will kick off the European ‘grand tour’.

The single-seaters then hit the road for a 4-month tour of Europe, finishing in Baku on 27 September. A legendary fixture, the Imola Grand Prix, is missing from the 2025-2026 season. It is replaced by the brand new Madrid street circuit, from 11 to 13 May.

After Baku, Formula 1 will fly to Singapore for the weekend of October 11, before starting the final sprint in southern USA, then back to the Middle East, ending on a high note with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on the weekend of December 6.

Monegasque racing driver Charles Leclerc will be racing around the Principality’s streets in June 2026

© monacophotographerr / Monaco Tribune

The 2025-2026 calendar means sports fans will have to make some tough choices. The Canadian Grand Prix will be taking place at the same time as the Indy 500, a legendary motor racing fixture. On June 7, it is hoped that the Monaco Grand Prix will steal the French Open tennis final’s thunder, while the weekend of June 14 will force enthusiasts to choose between the Barcelona Grand Prix and the Le Mans 24 Hours race. Finally, the Belgian Grand Prix will coincide with the football World Cup Final on 19 July, but the time difference with the United States should avoid a clash.

F1 Calendar 2026 © F1 via Facebook





