“Healing while exploring the world’s beauty”: Patrice Ponza embarks on legendary Via Alpina crossing

At the age of 50, the French adventurer is embarking on an extraordinary challenge: to hike the 2,000-kilometre Via Alpina from Trieste to Monaco on his own. The Alpine odyssey celebrates the 25th anniversary of the legendary trail, while sending out a message of hope for mental health, which has been declared a Great National Cause for 2025.

2025 marks a double celebration: the 25th anniversary of the Via Alpina and the year dedicated to mental health by the French government. To honour these two major events, Patrice Ponza is setting off on an adventure that goes beyond a simple hike.

The Via Alpina unravels like a golden thread across 2000 kilometres of pure beauty, linking the blue waters of the Adriatic to the sparkling shores of the Mediterranean. More than just a trail, it is the longest hiking route in Europe, with 120,000 metres of elevation gain, redefining the meaning of the word “adventure”.

A bridge between eight nations

This legendary weaves through and connects eight countries: Italy, Slovenia, Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, France and Monaco. The borders are crossed more than 40 times, revealing former lines of division where military remnants still stand as silent witnesses to a painful past.

Today, these mountains stand as a symbol of peace and unity. Here, languages intertwine, cuisines are enriched by local flavours, and traditions are handed down from generation to generation. Every pass, every road, every refuge tells a story: the story of the men and women who have tamed these mountains, turning them into places of life and exchange.

Walking as therapy for the soul

“Walking is a response to the ills that plague our lives. It is a tool for repairing damaged souls,” said Patrice Ponza. “Crossing the Alps on foot, as part of the Year of Mental Health, is a therapeutic initiative. Walking has a unique power over our minds. It allows you to refocus, calm your thoughts, and regain a sense of balance. The act of walking, in rhythm with your steps and in solitude, creates a space conducive to reflection, introspection, and emotional clarity.”

This solo, unassisted crossing is part of the official programme of the Grande Cause Nationale 2025. It will be immortalised in a 26-minute documentary film for festivals, as well as a book of stories and photographs published by Éditions La Trace, in collaboration with CIPRA International.

The documentary will be an invitation to both reflection and action: to rediscover our inner strength and preserve our mental health in a world where nature and silence offer us the keys to our resilience. A journey to the heart of ourselves, to the heart of the Alps, to remind us that sometimes walking is all we need to move towards a calmer life.

An adventurer with a big heart

It is not Patrice Ponza’s first expedition. When he was younger, he completed a three-year solo circumnavigation of the globe by bicycle. Today, he has chosen the Via Alpina as a means of expressing his personal commitment to mental health.

“Through this challenge, I hope to raise everyone’s awareness of the importance of taking care of ourselves, anchoring ourselves in the present and reconnecting with our true nature,” he said.

© Patrice Ponza

A hymn to resilience

In walking along these legendary paths, confronted by the immensity of the landscapes and the depth of his own thoughts, Patrice will be able to share a vivid account of this great Alpine crossing. The long climbs, the bivouacs under the stars, and the breathtaking panoramas will all become opportunities to reconnect with what truly matters.

When Patrice reaches Monaco at the end of this Alpine odyssey, he will have mapped out much more than just an itinerary: he will have traced a path of hope for all those seeking balance in a world in perpetual motion.

“It’s an invitation to reconnect with yourself, to take the time to reconnect with your body and your emotions, while advocating a return to simple, natural things. Walking in the Alps alone becomes a symbolic act, a path to healing while exploring the world’s beauty,” he concluded.

