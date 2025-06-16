Soubeir headlines AS Monaco’s latest wave of promising signings

AS Monaco have confirmed the signing of 18-year-old Anis Soubeir from FC Metz.

Soubeir has put pen to paper on a professional deal running through to June 2028 and will join the club’s Elite squad when preparations for the 2025/2026 campaign begin.

Born in Verdun in 2007, Soubeir, who only turned 18 on the 30th of May, has excitingly opted to commit his future to the club. After featuring in the U19 National Championship with Metz during the 2024/2025 season, the midfielder will relish the opportunity to carry on his development within Monaco’s proven framework.

Three recruits for the U19 Group

In addition to Soubeir, three new players have been brought in to bolster Monaco’s U19 side, including Safouane Benzahra. The 16-year-old Dutch-Moroccan attacking midfielder arrives from NAC Breda, where he shone in the U17s this season with 17 goals in 14 appearances. Benzahra has signed a three-year contract.

Following a strong campaign that saw him reach the semi-finals of the U19 National Championship with SM Caen, central defender Ismaïl Bamba has joined AS Monaco on a two-year training contract. Born in Bondy, the soon-to-be 18-year-old (he turns 18 on June 22) is eager to put his best foot forward in the Principality.

After a quality crusade with Entente Saint-Clément Montferrier, which saw him bag 22 goals and help the Hérault-based club finish third in Group E of the U17 National Championship, Nahël Haddani has penned a one-year apprentice contract with AS Monaco. Set to turn 17 on December 14, the attacker now begins the next phase of his journey at the club’s Academy.

Internship contracts for Ajroud, Guerchi, El Ouaroudi and Dodo

AS Monaco have also announced training contract signings for four players within the club’s Academy system. Among them is 17-year-old Najd Ajroud, who has inked a three-year deal until June 30, 2028. The versatile attacking prospect, who impressed in the U17 National Championship this season, will move up to the U19 squad under coach Frédéric Barilaro. The Grasse native had already featured with the U18s in the Coupe Gambardella, scoring twice in four matches.

Having already played with AS Monaco’s U19 team during the 2024/2025 term, three talents from the 2007 generation – defender Wassim Guerchi, midfielder Imrane El Ouaroudi and forward Yannick Dodo – have each signed two-year deals through to June 30, 2027. The trio will continue their development in the U19 National Championship, with participation in the UEFA Youth League also on the horizon.