AS Monaco Basket: an intense start to the Roca Team season

The Parisian team is AS Monaco Basket's nemesis, having been beaten by them in the last French championship finals © AS Monaco Basket

After its historic EuroLeague final in Abu Dhabi, AS Monaco Basket will start a new Betclic Elite season with the ambition of confirming its status as a European benchmark.

The Roca Team is kicking off its 2025-2026 Betclic Elite campaign with a tricky trip to the “Portel Cauldron” on the weekend of 27 and 28 September. Sasa Obradovic’s men face a difficult opening fixture against a Portel side that is always formidable at home.

At the same time, French champions Paris will begin their title defence against Gravelines-Dunkerque, paving the way for future encounters between the two finalists from the previous edition.

A busy schedule with big matches early on

One of the notable features this season is the early scheduling of major events. On the third matchday, 11 October, Monaco travel to Paris for a remake of the last French championship final. The highly anticipated rematch comes very early in the season, allowing the two teams to quickly gauge their respective levels.

The Roca Team will play its first home game on Matchday 4 against ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne on the weekend of 18 October. The clash between the two French EuroLeague representatives promises to be particularly tough, especially after last season’s play-off semi-finals when Monaco knocked out Villeurbanne.

The key matches involving Monaco include:

Paris away (matchday 3) and Paris home (matchday 29)

ASVEL home (matchday 4) and ASVEL away (matchday 27)

The matches against Le Mans (Matchdays 8 and 24)

Following on from a historic season

The new campaign is part of the long-term development strategy outlined by Alekszej Fedoricsev. The Roca Team president, who led his team to the EuroLeague final for the first time in its history, is banking on “consistency as the most important performance indicator in sport”.

With four consecutive EuroLeague campaigns and four consecutive playoff qualifications, Monaco has established itself as “a benchmark in European basketball with remarkable consistency”. That consistency now forms the Monegasque club’s DNA.

Clear ambitions

The 2025-2026 season represents a particular challenge for Monaco, who will have to juggle its Betclic Elite ambitions and its EuroLeague campaign. The Roca Boys kick off their European campaign at home to Zalgiris Kaunas on 1 October, just a few days after their first league match.

The stated objective is clear: to make it to the European Final Four again, while aiming for another domestic title. This dual ambition means a packed schedule that will test the depth of Alekszej Fedoricsev’s squad.