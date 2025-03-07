Oleksiy Yefimov: “Our basketball project is not an end goal, but an ambassador in the entertainment and real estate sectors”

The general manager of the Monegasque basketball club, Oleksiy Yefimov, outlined ambitious expansion plans for the club and the Principality © AS Monaco Basket

In an exclusive interview with SPORT24, Oleksiy Yefimov, General Manager of AS Monaco Basket, outlined the club’s big goals for the coming years, on the court but more especially beyond.

The plan is simple: Monaco aims to become a major international centre for sport and entertainment. At the core of this ambition, the Monegasque club envisages the construction of a new multifunctional venue, which could transform the Principality into a veritable international sport and entertainment hub.

Advertising

AS Monaco Basket : Oleksiy Yefimov talks finance

Interested investors

In recent months, there has been talk about a consortium of current and former NBA players being interested in investing in Monaco. According to Oleksiy Yefimov, these rumours were fuelled by discussions at the NBA Paris Games. “We held meetings with a number of investors, including some based in the United States, who found our project interesting,” he says.

However, he qualified the information, saying: “We have not currently had any discussions with a consortium of NBA players about investing in the club.”

A new venue to put Monaco on the map

Monaco’s current ‘home’, Gaston Médecin, isn’t in keeping with the club’s ambitions. With a capacity for just 5,000 spectators, it doesn’t meet the standards required of major international events. Yefimov stresses that the project for a new venue -and not just an arena- is fundamental to the club’s future: “Our vision is clear: we don’t see our basketball project as an end goal, but as an ambassador in the entertainment and real estate sectors.”

The new, multifunctional venue, should provide a state-of-the-art experience, and not only for basketball matches. “This initiative aims to provide a world-class experience and to have a positive impact on the Principality’s cultural and economic landscape,” he adds.

Construction challenges in Monaco

Given Monaco’s geographical footprint, the project to build a new arena raises a number of spatial challenges. However, Yefimov is confident: “The Principality is well known for implementing innovative solutions to overcome such constraints.”

While the primary objective is to develop the project in Monaco, the general manager remains open to alternatives: “We are studying alternative locations and proposals, not least because of the need for a modern facility to host the 2030 Olympic Games.”

An arena inspired by great European success stories

The General Manager makes no secret of his admiration for initiatives such as Panathinaikos’ renovation of the OAKA stadium, or Bayern Munich’s SAP Garden. “The work by Dimitris Giannakopoulos and his team is truly inspiring,” he says.

However, Yefimov insists that Monaco’s project will be unique, aiming to bolster the Principality’s sporting and recreational offering, in particular with musical and cultural events. “Our project will not just be a sports arena, but a premium entertainment hub that will reflect Monaco’s global identity.”

EuroLeague at the heart of the strategy

Although there is talk of a new European basketball league under the umbrella of the NBA, Yefimov remains firmly focused on the EuroLeague. “Our main goal remains the Euroleague, and we are focusing on securing our multi-year presence in the competition,” he assures us.

The ambition to maintain and strengthen the club’s position in the European league is also at the heart of Monaco’s long-term strategy.

A leadership model that breeds success

Yefimov believes Monaco’s success also lies in a strong leadership model and an environment that is conducive to excellence. “The players will tell you that they don’t just compete for the club, but also on a personal level for its President, Aleksej Fedoricsev. His passion and dedication are unique,” he concludes.

Aleksej Fedoricsev: the beating heart of AS Monaco