Aleksej Fedoricsev: the beating heart of AS Monaco

In an interview with TVMonaco, the President of AS Monaco Basket, Aleksej Fedoricsev, talks about his career path, his passion for basketball and his ambitions for the club’s future. Speaking about proud moments, challenges and relationships, the former footballer gives an unfiltered view of his role at the head of the Roca Team.

After arriving in Monaco in 1992, Aleksej Fedoricsev forged strong ties with the Principality even before becoming president of AS Monaco Basket. Initially, it was his business in mineral fertilisers that brought him here, along with Tunisian and Moroccan partners. But as the years passed he fell in love with the Principality and its potential.

First of all, Aleksej Fedoricsev talks about when he arrived in Monaco: “It wasn’t love at first sight, but I quickly came to appreciate the city, its beauty and its potential. My business started up in earnest in 1995, and three years later I decided to move here permanently,” he explains.

Asked for his favourite place in Monaco, he is quick to reply: “All the sporting venues are my favourites. I’ve been a season ticket holder at the stadium for 30 years, but since basketball has taken off here, the basketball venues have become particularly important for me.”

Sport has always been a big part of his life: “I practice sport to keep fit, and I’ve always had a deep love of sport in general,” he says. This is what led to his involvement in basketball.

Although football was his first sport, Aleksej Fedoricsev discovered basketball around ten years ago, when he was approached to become an AS Monaco Basket sponsor. He admits: “I never thought I’d get so passionate about the game, but that’s what happened.”

It wasn’t long before he found himself becoming increasingly involved with the club, particularly after the Cup victory, a defining moment in the relationship. “When Monaco were invited to take part in the Euroleague after winning the Cup, that was a turning point. I saw that it wasn’t just a sport, but that there was also a huge business potential through broadcasting rights, for example.”

The role of President: a personal responsibility

Aleksej Fedoricsev became President of AS Monaco Basket in 2022, but his involvement with the club goes back much further. “It became obvious to me when I bought the club,” he says. “When I buy something, I can’t just be a spectator. I need to be hands-on, involved at every level.”

His management style at the club is based on a family-oriented philosophy: “The players need to see me, they need to know that I’m there for them. That’s how I see my role. We are a family, and that’s the energy we need to keep up.

Fedoricsev describes himself as a president who is close to his players, a father figure to those who make up the Roca Team. “Yes, I’m happy with that description. I enjoy talking to them, listening to them and supporting them. That’s what’s important to me. When a player is ill or going through a tough time, I’m always there for him.”

The importance of relationships

Team management is about relationships that are built on trust and sincerity. “Each player has a different profile and path. It’s not always easy, but it’s like a father-child relationship. I’ve never cut off contact with a player, even once he’d left. I stay in contact with them.”

This translates into real personal support, such as when he went to hospital with a sick player and didn’t leave until he had recovered. “I’m there for them, I never forsake them,” he says.

Aleksej Fedoricsev and Mike James

Who is the real Aleksej Fedoricsev, president of AS Monaco Basket?

A love of team sport

The day-to-day life of a professional basketball club is full of arrivals and departures. Relationships can be complex, and it’s not always easy to manage departures, especially when you’re close to the players. “It’s always difficult, especially for someone like Jordan Loyd,” says Fedoricsev, who has a special bond with the player.

“I’m glad he’s back, but at one point he had to leave. We all built this club together, and it’s always hard to see a player go when you’ve been through so much with them,” he says.

The return of Jordan Loyd: a family affair

Jordan Loyd’s return to Monaco is a landmark moment. “He’s a player I know well, I’ve seen how he’s progressed and he’s always been involved in the Monaco project. I’m delighted he’s back. We worked hard to make it happen and I’m convinced that he’ll give his all for Monaco.”

The President makes no secret of the fact that he found it strange to see Jordan playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv, but “these things happen in sport. I didn’t blame him, it was just Maccabi’s decision. We weren’t quick enough when it came to signing his contract, but no matter, what’s important is that he’s back with us.”

His ambitions and vision for AS Monaco Basket

Fedoricsev remains resolutely optimistic about the future. “Monaco’s objective is to keep moving forward, to aim for the highest summits in Europe and, of course, to win titles. The competition is increasingly intense, but our team is made up of strong players, each with a unique character. They’re determined to win.”

The Euroleague title remains a dream for the club. “It’s difficult to set a specific target, but our ambition is always to go further and win every match. Our players have that competitive mentality.”

Sights are set high for the 2024-2025 season. “We want to get to the Euroleague play-offs and, of course, go as far as we can. But the most important thing is to maintain our stability and prove that Monaco is a great club, both in France and in Europe.”

The President with Oleksiy Yefimov, AS Monaco Basket’s Executive Director

A promising future for the Roca Team

The 2024-2025 season promises to be an intense one, with even loftier ambitions. “There are a lot of games ahead of us, a lot of challenges. We have a clear objective: to win titles. For that to happen, all the players need to be in good health, and we need to stay focused on our goal.”

AS Monaco Basket, under the presidency of Aleksej Fedoricsev, continues to look to the future with confidence and ambition. A united team, with strong human values, and a shared dream: to conquer Europe.

“Monaco is a family and our aim is to stay united and win,” he says firmly as a conclusion to the interview.

Photo credits: AS Monaco Basket Photos taken after becoming French Champions in 2024.

