Sergey Dyadechko hands over the presidency to Aleksej Fedorychev.

AS Monaco Basket announced the news via a press release: Sergey Dyadechko is handing over to Aleksej Fedoricsev, after six years at the head of the club, while the Roca Team has just won four consecutive victories in the Euroleague and is currently sitting in second place in the French Championship standings.

Aleksej Fedoricsev (66) is a Monegasque citizen and was already one of the club’s main shareholders. For three seasons, the Russian millionaire has held 46.4% of AS Monaco Basketball LLC shares. The former owner of FC Dynamo Moscow and FC Rostov is the current owner of Fedcom.

“Ever since Sergey Dyadechko suggested that I come on board with the Roca Team venture, my heart has belonged to Monegasque basketball! This is an exciting project that will make Monaco a bit more prominent in the world of sport and performance. I am very proud to continue to support red- and-white colors that I have worn for more than 30 years and to take over Sergey Dyadechko’s role as Chairman and write the next chapter in the club’s history,” he said in the press release.

An impressive track record

However, this is not the end of the adventure for Sergey Dyadechko. The Ukrainian businessman will remain involved in the club’s affairs, as Vice-President of sports operations: “I knew that this day would come: the Roca Team is a bit like my fifth child. Today, it’s as if this child, to whom I’ve given everything I can, is spreading his wings and becoming an adult. When you create a project, develop it and grow so quickly and well, you know there will be wonderful times ahead. I want to thank Aleksej Fedoricsev for having the hunger and enthusiasm needed to continue to support this journey.”

And so, Sergey Dyadechko is passing the torch with complete peace of mind. But it’s a huge challenge, given the Roca Team’s many achievements: