AS Monaco Basket delivered a stunning performance on Tuesday evening at the Astroballe, with a decisive win over ASVEL on their own turf (75-100).

It is the first time ASVEL has conceded 100 points in a game this season. And it was the players from the Rock who pulled off that noteworthy feat in this rescheduled 19th matchday Euroleague encounter.

Led by a sparkling quartet of Mike James (20 points), Alpha Diallo (17 points), Dwayne Bacon (21 points) and Donatas Motiejunas (22 points), the Roca Team stifled ASVEL throughout the game.

Play-offs? back on!

It was an important revenge for the Monegasques, who were still smarting from the first match between the two teams when a shot by William Howard from mid-court gave ASVEL the away win right on the buzzer (84-85). A promising victory too, as the Roca Team can once again hope to qualify for the play-offs.

SEE ALSO: Sasa Obradovic: “The Roca Team is a great opportunity for a coach”

“We were good at closing down their playmakers on the pick and roll offence. Defensively we were very strong and in attack we played intelligently, making the most of our strengths.” This was Sasa Obradovic’s analysis after his team’s victory. “Above all, we showed team spirit. The score difference is not indicative of the level between the two teams, it’s just one game.”

An important benchmark however, as AS Monaco Basket travels to Saint Petersburg on Thursday, hoping to capitalise on their current good form.