Who is the real Aleksej Fedoricsev, president of AS Monaco Basket?

Since his arrival at the helm of AS Monaco Basket, Aleksej Fedoricsev (67) has played a pivotal role in the club’s success. So much so that he is now a leading figure in the Principality.

It is hard, if not impossible, to miss him on match nights. He’s the one standing up in front of his seat, as close as possible to the court. Aleksej Fedoricsev doesn’t just watch the matches. He lives them.

Oleksiy Yefimov, AS Monaco Basket’s general manager, can certainly testify to this. “The president is forever hitting me on the leg during the matches because he’s always right behind the team and he gets very emotional,” he smiles. ‘Fortunately, I change sides at away games, otherwise I’d probably have a bruised leg by now!”

It has to be said that ever since he got involved in basketball, the founder of Fedcom, a fertilisers and raw materials company, has developed a deep-seated passion for the game, after having played professional football for Russian club Zorky Krasnogorsk in the 1970s.

Mr Fedoricsev is without doubt one of the strongest personalities I have ever met. What ordinary people see as a dream; he considers a duty. He’s a real leader. Oleksiy Yefimov, AS Monaco Basket general manager

“He fell in love with basketball after the first match he saw,” says Oleg Petrov, current Managing Director of Fedcom Media, who became friends with the President of AS Monaco Basket when he was Vice-President of AS Monaco Football. “He knew from that day on that he was going to invest heavily in the sport.”

Oleksiy Yefimov remembers the match well. It was in the EuroCup, against Virtus Bologna. «At half-time, Mr. Fedoricsev said , “I don’t have much experience in basketball yet, but I see a real artist at work out on the court.” He was referring to Milos Teodosic.” If I ever get involved in basketball, I want to create a real masterpiece.”

A few years later, the masterpiece is nearing completion. With a first French championship title, a first French Cup and a historic third place in the Euroleague, AS Monaco Basket has made its way up to the top level under Aleksej Fedoricsev since he became president of the club in January 2022.

Helping basketball to grow through Fedcom Media and Skweek

Who could have predicted such a meteoric rise in such a short period of time? Not many people. Apart from him. “Two years ago, he said we were aiming for the Euroleague Final Four,” says AS Monaco Basket’s Executive Director .

With all due respect, I politely told him that it was an unlikely goal. A year later, he told me: ”I remember you didn’t believe it was possible…” Mr Fedoricsev is without doubt one of the strongest personalities I have ever met. What ordinary people see as a dream; he considers a duty. He’s a real leader.”

Aleksej Fedoricsev alongside Prince Albert II and Oleksiy Yefimov (Photo © Communications Department)

A leader who took on another daunting challenge in recent months: to make basketball a sport with an international dimension, just like football, which is out there on its own for now.

“When I left AS Monaco, Mr Fedoricsev offered me the position of Managing Director at Fedcom Media,” Oleg Petrov recalls. “I didn’t hesitate for a single second. He is an exceptional person in terms of his vision and huge ambition.”

Fedcom and Monaco, a lasting relationship

With Fedcom Media, a subsidiary of the Fedcom group that aims to bring innovation to the sports media industry, the Krasnogorsk native has made the basketball TV rights market his new pet project. “In sport, you are either on the inside and committed, or you stay on the outside and waste your money,” he told L’Équipe

By launching the Skweek streaming platform, the businessman managed to obtain the rights for Euroleague and Eurocup and now the French championship. With the objective of contribution to the growth of basketball in France.

“He has been the number one in every market and in every industry where he has done business,” says Oleksiy Yefimov. “I really believe that he has big plans for Skweek.”

He is a positive person, always in a good mood, and approachable. His door is always open Oleg Petrov, Managing Director of Skweek

On Forbes’ list of Russia’s richest businessmen in 2006, Aleksej Fedoricsev has always been involved in sport on top of his business activities.

He registered his company Fedcom in Monaco in 1994. The entrepreneur managed to sell Astrakhangazprom sulphur on the international markets and Fedcom became involved in sport by sponsoring football clubs in the south of France, including AS Monaco. A sponsor who became an icon, emblazoned on Monaco’s shirts for almost 25 years.

Over the years, his active sponsorship activities and ties with Eastern Europe raised the suspicions of French law enforcement. However, no charges have ever been brought against him. In 2002, Aleksej Fedoricsev put himself forward as a candidate for a majority interest in AS Monaco, for 100 million euros.

Unsuccessfully, since Prince Rainier III did not approve the deal, according to Le Parisien, because Fedcominvest was suspected by the French authorities at the time of being “a legitimate front for organised crime in Eastern Europe.”

Sergey Dyadechko handed over the reins to Aleksej Fedoricsev in January 2022 (Photo © Communications Department/Michael Alesi)

The Russo-Hungarian has always maintained that these accusations were unfounded and that he simply wanted to help AS Monaco.

After the failed buyout, and with a growing desire to become more involved in football, where he started out, the structures held a majority stake in FK Dynamo Moscow, a leading Russian club, from 2004 to 2007.

Big names joined the club during the 2005 season, including Brazilian and Portuguese players in particular. From Thiago Silva to Maniche by way of Costinha, Dynamo Moscow made a real splash on the transfer market.

But two years later, the Hungarian citizen left the club, which had run up debts of several million dollars. Fedcom was still the main sponsor of AS Monaco, which went through a difficult period, before the arrival of Dmitry Rybolovlev heralded the return of the club to the forefront (French champion in 2017).

Sports-minded, enthusiastic, ambitious and caring

During that time, Aleksej Fedoricsev made the acquaintance of Oleg Petrov, Vice-President of AS Monaco from 2019 to 2023.

A close friend who makes no secret of his admiration for the founder of Fedcom. “He is a positive person, always in a good mood, and approachable. His door is always open.” So much so that he took Mike James into his own home when the American player was suspended for a «breach of the club’s internal rules» in March.

The father of two has always maintained a paternal relationship with his players. “It’s really unique, he treats the players like his own sons,” says Oleksiy Yefimov. “When required, he helps and advises them. In difficult times, he gives them a great deal of encouragement. And if necessary, he confronts them directly with their mistakes.”

Often in the Roca Team changing room to pass on his energy, the businessman is popular with his players. “He is aware of his role and does not give direction. Mr Fedoricsev trusts others and delegates a great deal to those who are skilled in their respective fields.”

The athletic Aleksej Fedoricsev “runs and swims practically every day”, starts his days early in the morning, before meeting with his business managers or friends over lunch.

Basketball is never far from his mind. “He follows all the competitions, not just the ones that the Roca Team are in,” says Oleg Petrov.I told you he’s enthusiastic…” And his enthusiasm is so contagious, it has spread throughout the Principality.