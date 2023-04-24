AS Monaco Basket wins French Cup for first time in history
The Roca Team beat ASVEL convincingly (90-70) on Saturday afternoon at the Paris-Bercy Accor Arena. It is the first time that the Monegasques have won this title.
At the end of a one-sided final, totally dominated by the duo Mike James (20 points, 6 assists) and Elie Okobo (20 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds) and their teammates, AS Monaco Basket added another line to its roll of honour, as their president Aleksej Fedoricsev looked on.
The Monegasque team was ahead from the start, taking a thirteen-point lead after five minutes, and stayed well clear from start to finish, putting in one of their best performances of the season.
Joy for Sasa Obradovic and the Monegasques
“I think we played magically,” said a delighted Sasa Obradovic after the match. “The whole group approached the event in the right way, and you could feel it on the court and in the atmosphere at Bercy. This cup is historic for Monaco and I am very pleased about it.”
For the Roca Team, this season is already shaping up to be something very special indeed, with 46 wins and 16 losses, on both the national and international scenes. The Monegasques sights are now firmly set on the Euroleague quarter-finals. This Tuesday at Gaston-Médécin, Yakuba Ouattara’s teammates will be playing the first match of their first round in the play-offs against Maccabi Tel-Aviv.