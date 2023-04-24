AS Monaco Basket wins French Cup for first time in history

The Roca Team beat ASVEL convincingly (90-70) on Saturday afternoon at the Paris-Bercy Accor Arena. It is the first time that the Monegasques have won this title.

At the end of a one-sided final, totally dominated by the duo Mike James (20 points, 6 assists) and Elie Okobo (20 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds) and their teammates, AS Monaco Basket added another line to its roll of honour, as their president Aleksej Fedoricsev looked on.

Sergiy Gladyr (AS Monaco Basket): “The Roca Team’s success is all about consistency”

The Monegasque team was ahead from the start, taking a thirteen-point lead after five minutes, and stayed well clear from start to finish, putting in one of their best performances of the season.

Joy for Sasa Obradovic and the Monegasques

“I think we played magically,” said a delighted Sasa Obradovic after the match. “The whole group approached the event in the right way, and you could feel it on the court and in the atmosphere at Bercy. This cup is historic for Monaco and I am very pleased about it.”

550 Monegasque supporters were there to cheer the Roca Team on (Photo © Communication Department / Stephane Danna)

Ils n’ont pas pu faire le déplacement mais n’ont pas manqué une seconde de match !

Les fans de la #RocaTeam se sont tous réunis au marché de la Condamine où ils ont pu suivre sur écrans géants grâce à la @MairieMonaco la victoire de l’ @ASMonaco_Basket pic.twitter.com/1Jp7RE3uIy — Monaco Info (@monaco__info) April 22, 2023

For the Roca Team, this season is already shaping up to be something very special indeed, with 46 wins and 16 losses, on both the national and international scenes. The Monegasques sights are now firmly set on the Euroleague quarter-finals. This Tuesday at Gaston-Médécin, Yakuba Ouattara’s teammates will be playing the first match of their first round in the play-offs against Maccabi Tel-Aviv.