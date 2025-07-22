“It’s not just about this moment – it’s about building something with real depth”: Alekszej Fedoricsev and the future of AS Monaco Basket

Alekszej Fedoricsev, president of AS Monaco Basket, reflects on this historic season that led the Roca Team to the EuroLeague final in Abu Dhabi.

Four EuroLeague campaigns, four playoff qualifications, and now a historic final in Abu Dhabi: AS Monaco Basket has established itself as a European basketball reference with remarkable consistency. In this exclusive interview, Alekszej Fedoricsev, president of the Roca Team, looks back on this exceptional success and shares his vision for the future. Between sporting strategy and architectural ambitions, he explains how the club intends to build much more than a high-performing team: a true business model and an essential destination for basketball enthusiasts.

Every time we meet, you always repeat the same phrase: “We want to stay consistent, and we want to take at least one step forward every season.” And once again, you’ve done it – making history by reaching the EuroLeague final! What will you remember most from Abu Dhabi?

I remember when our delegation arrived at the team hotel, and the entire façade was covered with the logos of the participating clubs. I looked around and saw: Olympiacos celebrating its 100th anniversary, Panathinaikos founded in 1922, Fenerbahçe with 118 years of history. And then there’s us – among these legendary organizations with more than a century of legacy. We’ve reached the pinnacle of European basketball in record time. But for us, it’s not just about this moment – it’s about building something with real depth, something that will last beyond the moment.

This EuroLeague season was arguably the most competitive ever. Even major brands like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona couldn’t reach the Final Four – and it was Monaco who eliminated Barça. What stands out most for you from that series?

The confidence and energy the team showed during the first home games – that really set the tone. And without a doubt, Game 5 and the incredible home crowd! It was unbelievable. The players could truly feel that the entire Principality was behind them. The fans made the team fly! And of course… that final moment, when Kevin Punter released the last shot – it felt like time stood still, longer than ever.

If the outcome of Game 5 had been different, would you have considered it a failure?

I think I could make plenty of valid arguments as to why it wouldn’t have been a failure – but to be honest, we would’ve felt it as a huge disappointment. That said, history doesn’t deal in hypotheticals. So rather than talk about “what if,” let’s focus on where we are – and I truly believe we earned that Final Four ticket.

Four EuroLeague campaigns for Monaco, four playoff appearances, four five-game series… and a Final Four appearance every other season. Quite a record!

I always say that consistency is the most important KPI in sports. But to be honest, after going up 2–0 at home, I was really hoping we’d avoid another five-game thriller this time. Still, maybe it was meant to happen that way. Reaching the Final Four isn’t just about sacrifice – it’s about struggle. Only when you’ve truly fought for something do you understand its real value.

It could have been a golden season for AS Monaco, but it ended in silver. What will stay with you most?

Our historic European campaign will definitely stay with us – that’s certain. But more than anything, what I’ll remember is that we have unfinished business. Yes, falling one step short of the ultimate goal hurts. That’s why you saw tears on the faces of our warriors. But this defeat won’t break us – it will only fuel our hunger and drive us to come back stronger.

According to open sources, Monaco’s salary cap last season ranked 9th or 10th – right in the middle of the pack. Now we see EuroLeague newcomers like Dubai and Hapoel Tel Aviv entering with very strong financial power. Meanwhile, you’ve mentioned the Club plans to increase the budget by only around 10%. How difficult will it be to achieve another miracle without giving in to the inflated market?

From day one, our rise hasn’t been about outspending others. Our growth has been driven by culture, not excess – and that’s a philosophy we will continue to follow. We anticipated that the market would become very challenging, especially with the EuroLeague expanding to 20 teams. That’s why we acted early, securing contract extensions with our key players during the season. We knew it would be tough to compete in an open market, and I’m proud that so many players chose loyalty to the Club. These long-term extensions show that the guys feel truly connected to Monaco – and that means a lot to me personally.



So far, the Roca Team has announced only one offseason signing. How many more should we expect?

We believe we have a strong core in place, so there’s no need for a major rebuild – just tailor-made additions to strengthen specific areas.That said, more signings are definitely on the way… so let’s be a little patient. Big things are coming.

There have been a lot of rumours regarding Daniel Theis and his future. Can you clarify his status?

Daniel is one of our best players and a key part of the team for next year. We count on him a lot – the coach has great confidence in him – and together with him and the rest of the team, we look forward to achieving our goals.

Let’s shift from specific sports aspects. We’re hearing more and more about the new arena project. Can you tell us more?

European basketball is at a pivotal moment. The product on the court is already elite – now it’s time for the infrastructure around it to reach that same level. That’s why we believe the time is right to build beyond the game. To become a true powerhouse, we must lead off the court as well – and that begins with the venue. But let me be clear: this is the engine of our future. It is not just about building an arena. The new venue will drive revenue, unlock immersive experiences, and anchor our entire business model. It will be a home for our fans, a magnet for partners, and a clear symbol of our ambition. This is not just a target – it’s the foundation of everything we’re building next. I’m truly convinced that the word “arena” should be forgotten. We’re not creating a traditional sports facility – we’re creating a one-of-a-kind destination that stands apart and serves a much broader purpose. Basketball shouldn’t be the final beneficiary of this project, but rather its best ambassador. This venue will be a jewel on the map – not just for Monaco, but for all of European basketball. It must become a destination in every sense of the word.



Can you tell us more about the global vision for the club?

We believe in the journey – but for that journey to be sustainable, the right framework must exist around it. Passion and ambition are essential, but the model must convert that commitment into value. That way, it’s not just unchecked spending – it’s true investment. AS Monaco Basket already creates jobs, generates millions in tax contributions, and offers a platform for professional growth. It’s more than a sports club – it’s a workplace, a community asset, and a growth engine. But like any serious project, it needs the proper support and structure to deliver long-term returns. That’s what we’re building.