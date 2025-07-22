Monte-Carlo Country Club beats record with 373 young talents from all over the world

The Monegasque club hosted a special edition with players from ten different countries from 2 to 16 July, © M.C.C.C.

The Monte-Carlo Country Club Youth Tournament, held from 2 to 16 July 2025, was a great success this year, with 373 participants.

The Monte-Carlo Country Club once again demonstrated its international appeal at the 2025 edition of its Youth Tournament. Over the two weeks, 373 young tennis hopefuls battled it out on the courts at Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. The event drew entrants from Austria, Denmark, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Russia, Sweden and the United States. France was represented by players from nine regions, from the northernmost Hauts-de-France down to Corsica.

Local players in the spotlight

Among the 27 Monte-Carlo Country Club representatives taking part in the tournament, Marco Mattia Capitini and Tigrane Mattera stood out, winning the 15/16 yrs boys’ and 13 yrs boys’ categories respectively. Their victories crowned an edition with a high standard of tennis and exemplary behaviour from all the participants.

The awards ceremony on Wednesday 16 July was attended by leading figures from the Monegasque tennis world, including Mélanie-Antoinette De Massy, President of the Monegasque Tennis Federation and the Monte-Carlo Country Club. Also in attendance were Eric Seigle, Director of the MCCC, and Ghislain Poulain, Deputy May or in charge of Sports, representing the Mayor of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.

The tournament was open to all young players aged 11 to 16, including in the non-competitor (NC) category. The next edition will take place in July 2026.