“Cœur Central”: Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline attend prestigious Monte-Carlo Country Club event

Organised on Wednesday, June 19, the «Coeur Central»* event raised tens of thousands of euros for charities.

Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline of Hanover honoured the organisers with their presence at the third edition of the «Cœur Central» gala dinner, hosted by the Monegasque and French Tennis Federations. Usually held at Roland-Garros, the prestigious event took place at the Monte-Carlo Country Club for the first time.

A source of pride for Melanie-Antoinette de Massy, president of the Monegasque Tennis Federation and the Monte-Carlo Country Club, as she told Monaco-Info: “I am delighted with the alliance between the Monegasque Tennis Federation and the French Tennis Federation for the organisation of «Cœur central». I am convinced that it will be an exceptional evening on the legendary Rainier-III clay court, one that will be etched in people’s memories.”

Tens of thousands of euros raised

The purpose of the gala dinner was to raise funds for two charities: Terre d’Impact, the French Tennis Federation’s endowment fund, which is committed to working as closely as possible with the most underprivileged areas and populations, making tennis a vehicle for inclusion, solidarity and responsibility, and GEMLUC, a Monegasque charity that supports medical research into cancer.

An exclusive auction took place during the gourmet dinner, served to 200 guests. Among the prizes were racquets belonging to Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner but also works of art and VIP seats for the finals and semi-finals of the next Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

*a play on words: coeur = heart, Cour Centrale = Centre Court

Michael Jones and Marion Capuano performed at the «Cœur Central» gala © Michael Alesi/ Prince’s Palace