Princess Caroline at CHPG for inauguration of chemotherapy software

Onco Safety can be used thanks to help from the Pharmacy and the Information Systems Department - © Manu Vitali / Communications Department

It has been in use in the outpatients’ department since May 2023.

It is called Onco Safety, and its role is to help nursing staff maintain a secure ‘five rights’ care pathway: administering the right medication to the right patient in the right dose, through the right channel at the right time. It was therefore something of a revolution that the Princess inaugurated on Tuesday 7 November.

In practical terms, Onco Safety enables the pumps at patients’ bedsides to communicate with the establishment’s chemotherapy prescription software: the nursing staff check that the patient’s care plan is being followed using a barcode system, then the pump receives the IV instructions directly from the prescription.

More than 8,000 chemotherapy treatments are carried out every year at the Monegasque hospital, both on an outpatient and inpatient basis – © Manu Vitali / Direction de la Communication

Centre Scientifique de Monaco receives generous donation of 11,000 euros to fight childhood cancer

Acquisition of the software was made possible thanks to a donation of 130,000 euros by the Groupement des Entreprises Monégasques dans la Lutte contre le Cancer (GEMUC – Monegasque businesses against cancer), of which the Princess is Honorary President. “It’s a long-standing charity that has managed to stay at the cutting edge thanks to the loyalty of its donors, and above all to its philosophy that every euro donated goes directly to the fight against cancer. We have no running costs and that’s what gives us our image,” Benoit Paulmier, Vice-Chairman of the Gemluc Board of Directors, told Monaco Info.