Reliving Roaring Twenties at Villa Paloma for CREM’s 15th anniversary

The Club des Résidents Étrangers de Monaco (Monaco Foreign Residents’ Club) turned its anniversary into a journey back in time to the artistic effervescence of the 1920s.

On 7 July, the Villa Paloma was transformed into a Roaring Twenties venue to celebrate the fifteenth anniversary of the Club des Résidents Étrangers de Monaco (CREM). In one of the architectural jewels of Monaco’s New National Museum, nearly 500 members representing more than 50 nationalities enjoyed an exceptional evening, organised around the “Coco Chanel’s Roaring Twenties” exhibition.

When lifestyle meets history

The event began with an exclusive guided tour of the exhibition dedicated to the fashion icon, allowing guests to dive into the creative and revolutionary world of Gabrielle Chanel. The cultural immersion set the tone for an evening filled with period costumes, jazz sounds and retro touches, providing a unique atmosphere in keeping with the cosmopolitan spirit of the club.

From a dream to an international family

Born in 2010 out of a vision of a warm ‘cocoon’ for foreigners living in the Principality, the CREM is now much more than just a social club. The dynamic and loyal community has established itself as a truly international family, forging lasting ties within Monaco.

The celebration marked a milestone for the organisation, combining retrospection and future prospects. As a toast was raised to “the past, the present and all that the future holds,” the CREM confirmed its mission to welcome, support and foster social interaction, promising new projects and initiatives for its growing community.