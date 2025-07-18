‘Salon Monaco Mediterranea’ returns for 4th edition

The 4th edition of the cultural fair is taking place from 18 to 20 July at the Grimaldi Forum. The event supports sick children in Beirut.

The Monaco Méditerranée trade show, which will be held in the new Galerie Diaghilev in the Grimaldi Forum, is taking place from 18 to 20 July under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II. Around fifty exhibitors will showcase the Mediterranean way of life. The show consists of six ‘worlds’. As well as arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, design and decoration, local gastronomy, well-being and scents complete the offering. The creators are from Lebanon, Italy, Tunisia, Morocco and France.

Several exhibitors were also present at the Marché de la Condamine on Thursday morning, 17 July. The public were able to meet the artisans and talk to them before the show.

Reliving Roaring Twenties at Villa Paloma for CREM’s 15th anniversary

Admission costs 5 euros. All proceeds will go to the paediatric oncology department at Rafic Hariri Hospital in Beirut. The money will be used to fund treatment and medical equipment. It will also provide support for sick children and their families.

There will also be activities at the show. Anthony Alberti (Mr One Teas) will be organising a participatory artistic workshop. Visitors will be able to create a collective work about co-existence.

Practical details