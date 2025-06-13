Monaco’s gerontology coordination centre is 20 years young – Prince Albert II attends celebration

Created in 2005, the Centre de Coordination Gérontologique de Monaco (CCGM) is celebrating two decades of service to the Principality’s senior citizens.

To mark the anniversary, Prince Albert II visited the premises on Thursday 12 June to greet the teams and restate his commitment to intergenerational solidarity.

The Sovereign toured the Centre’s premises, accompanied by Minister for Health and Social Affairs Christophe Robino, before attending speeches by Minister Robino, Philippe Migliasso, the CCGM’s senior health executive, and Dr Pascale Porasso-Gelormini, a geriatric physician.

The highlight of the visit was the creation of a collective artwork, with Prince Albert II spray-painting the word “respect”. Created by Monegasque artist Mr One Teas, the symbolic fresco was unveiled in front of all the participants, and retraces the major stages in the CCGM’s 20 years of care. It will be hung in the department as a lasting reminder of the day and the work carried out to promote healthy ageing in the Principality.

Support for the over-60s

The CCGM has played a central role in Monegasque gerontological policy for 20 years. Comprising a multi-disciplinary team, it provides personalised medical, psychological and social support for people aged over 60. Working closely with their families, healthcare professionals and social workers, the centre draws up individualised support plans and coordinates measures to facilitate home care.

Ensuring that people can stay in their home in optimum conditions, with dignity and humanity.

In an on-the-spot interview, Minister Robino, spoke about the strategic role played by the CCGM: “The Centre de Coordination Gérontologique de Monaco, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary today, is a vital structure in the implementation of the Prince’s Government’s measures to help the elderly. It is the heart of the system, coordinating resources and ensuring communication between healthcare professionals, institutions and homecare services. The collective effort reduces reliance on institutions and prioritises humane and dignified support in the home. I believe that everyone wants to be able to stay in their own home for as long as possible, ideally until the end of their life. That is precisely our objective: ensuring that people can stay in their home in optimum conditions, with dignity and humanity.”

The Minister also emphasised the importance of recent staff reinforcements: two liaison nurse positions have been created to facilitate the transition between leaving hospital and returning home, and to reduce the likelihood of re-admissions.

Over the past 20 years, the CCGM has established itself as a discreet but fundamental cornerstone of healthy ageing in Monaco.

