Monaco votes palliative care law: “A pact of humanity”

The Principality now has a modern legislative framework for end-of-life care, with priority given to the patient’s dignity and wishes.

On Wednesday evening, the National Council adopted Bill 1081 on the development of palliative care and end-of-life support. These issues are the subject of intense debate in other countries, whereas Monaco has chosen a balanced and pragmatic approach, in keeping with its ethics, according to the Prince’s Government.

“Passing this bill is not just a public health policy matter: it is a veritable pact of humanity,” stated Christophe Robino, Minister for Health and Social Affairs. “It is up to us to strive to ensure that every person, up to their last breath, is cared for, has their pain alleviated, and is respected.”

Greater rights for patients

The new legislation provides for several major advances. It guarantees access to palliative care, introduces the possibility of drafting a living will to specify end-of-life wishes, and strengthens the relationship of trust between doctor and patient.

“This bill aims to provide a regulatory framework for current practices,” explained Franck Lobono, Chairman of the Social Affairs Committee, in March. “It strengthens patients’ rights by giving them the right to refuse prolonged treatment and provides a framework for doctors with the very important notion of collegiality.”

Jean Leonetti’s expertise

The Monegasque debate was fuelled by the expertise of Jean Leonetti, architect of France’s end-of-life laws. “It was one of the most rewarding encounters I’ve ever had,” says Franck Lobono. “He enlightened us on the medical, political and philosophical dimensions of this serious matter.”

A department that is set to expand

The bill also recognises the role of voluntary organisations in providing support. The CHPG currently has four beds set aside for palliative care. “Around a dozen are planned in the new hospital,” Lobono explained, stressing that “this department is the cornerstone of a dignified end-of-life in the Principality.”

The law represents a major step forward, placing human dignity at the heart of Monegasque medical care.