art3f contemporary art fair returns to Monaco with over 3,500 works for sale
The must-attend event for contemporary art lovers is back in Monaco from 19 to 21 September.
The sixth edition of art3f will take place in the Marquee at Fontvieille once again. The fair stands out from traditional events thanks to its relaxed approach. The aim is to make art accessible without intimidation or strict codes: “We want to provide an experience that is accessible to all, where everyone can approach art without preconceived notions and let emotion guide their choices. Our shows are designed to be a place where everyone can find something to their taste, without intimidation, in a warm and friendly atmosphere.”
This year, art3f is setting a high bar, with a record number of exhibitors, a wealth of artistic styles and fascinating works from all around the world. Over 200 artists and galleries from France and abroad will be showcasing their creations. In all, over 3,500 works will be on sale, with something for every pocket. Visitors can discover paintings, sculptures and photographs in a less formal atmosphere than in traditional galleries.
A fair that democratises contemporary art
The artistic line-up is a mix of emerging talent and established artists. Visitors will also be able to explore a wide range of styles: expressionism, art brut, abstraction, graffiti, kinetic art, minimalism, pop art, new realism and many other forms of contemporary expression.
The exhibitors will be on hand to encourage direct discussions between visitors and creators. The official opening will take place on Friday 19 September from 6pm, with each artist organising their own reception in their own space. A restaurant with a terrace is open for lunch throughout the show.
Useful info:
- When: from 19 to 21 September 2025
- Where: Chapiteau de Fontvieille, 5 Avenue des Ligures, Monaco
- Times: Friday 4pm-10pm, Saturday 11am-8pm, Sunday 11am-7pm
- Price: €10, free for accompanied minors
- For more information, visit www.art3f.com and https://www.art3f.fr/monaco/