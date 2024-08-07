Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
Events

art3f exhibition celebrates contemporary art in Monaco

By Agathe Chéreau
Published on 7 August 2024
1 minute read
art3f-monaco
The art3f fair attracts thousands of visitors every year © art3f
By Agathe Chéreau
- 7 August 2024
1 minute read

The Fontvieille marquee will be the setting for the international contemporary art exhibition, art3f.

Painting, sculpture, photography… A far cry from traditional contemporary art fairs, art3f will bring together over 200 national and international artists and galleries from 23 to 25 August 2024, with over 3,500 works for sale.

Advertising

It’s a chance for art lovers and collectors to meet the artists face-to-face, and find out about their unique worlds.

salon-art3f-Monaco

This year’s exhibition will cover all the major trends in contemporary art, from free figuration to abstraction, brut, naive and kinetic art, expressionism, pop art, new realism, graffiti and post-graffiti.

The official opening (open to all visitors) will take place on each exhibitor’s stand on the Friday from 6 pm, an opportunity to talk to the artists and scout out a favourite work. Participants can then meet up over a selection of food and cold drinks at the large central bar/ restaurant, with entertainment provided by a live jazz group.

AlUla, from the Saudi desert to Larvotto beach: a wonderful exhibition you shouldn’t miss this summer

Practical details:

  • When: 23 to 25 August, 2024
  • Times: 4pm to 10pm on the Friday; 10am to 8pm on Saturday; 10am to 7pm on Sunday
  • Where: Chapiteau de Fontvieille, 5 Avenue des Ligures
  • Price:  €10 for adults, children and students go free
Privacy Policy