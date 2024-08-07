art3f exhibition celebrates contemporary art in Monaco

The Fontvieille marquee will be the setting for the international contemporary art exhibition, art3f.

Painting, sculpture, photography… A far cry from traditional contemporary art fairs, art3f will bring together over 200 national and international artists and galleries from 23 to 25 August 2024, with over 3,500 works for sale.

It’s a chance for art lovers and collectors to meet the artists face-to-face, and find out about their unique worlds.

This year’s exhibition will cover all the major trends in contemporary art, from free figuration to abstraction, brut, naive and kinetic art, expressionism, pop art, new realism, graffiti and post-graffiti.

The official opening (open to all visitors) will take place on each exhibitor’s stand on the Friday from 6 pm, an opportunity to talk to the artists and scout out a favourite work. Participants can then meet up over a selection of food and cold drinks at the large central bar/ restaurant, with entertainment provided by a live jazz group.

Practical details: