AS Monaco auctions off pre-match outfits for Mission Enfance

The Vicomte A outfits worn by the players are up for auction © ASM

For a limited time, Red and White fans can get their hands on their favourite players’ pre-match outfits while supporting a good cause.

AS Monaco has joined forces with its partner platform Bidding Sport to organise a unique auction in aid of the charity Mission Enfance. Football fans can bid for the official pre-match outfits worn by several of Monaco’s stars over the past season, until 8pm on Sunday 31 August.

The outfits worn by Denis Zakaria, Thilo Kehrer, Breel Embolo and Mika Biereth are among the most coveted items in the charity auction. The operation is supported by Vicomte A., the official outfitter for the Principality’s players.

Denis Zakaria, wearing an outfit before a match © ASM

Mission Enfance at the heart of the project

All proceeds will be donated to Mission Enfance, a humanitarian organisation founded in 1991 and accredited in Monaco since 2010. The international charity is dedicated to helping disadvantaged children, mainly through educational programmes in remote areas. Known for its transparent governance, Mission Enfance devotes its resources to actions on the ground, working closely with local teams to guarantee children’s schooling and long-term well-being, without discrimination.

The auction is part of the club’s wider charitable efforts. AS Monaco also organised a collection of new school supplies in partnership with the “Les Enfants de Frankie” charity at the recent AS Monaco Village.