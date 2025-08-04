Friendly: AS Monaco extends unbeaten run in thrilling draw with Ajax

In front of a capacity crowd at the Johan Cruyff Arena, AS Monaco secured a 2-2 draw with Ajax to keep their pre-season unbeaten run alive in what was a hugely entertaining encounter.

The Match

With roughly 100 travelling supporters in tow, AS Monaco kicked off proceedings organised in Adi Hütter’s 4-4-2, with him notably pairing Folarin Balogun alongside Mika Biereth.

© AS Monaco

The opening salvo belonged to Les Monegasques, as Jordan Teze skimmed the far post from a crafty Caio Henrique delivery, Balogun saw his shot smothered by Vítězslav Jaroš and Lamine Camara had a blast from distance kept out.

ASM goalkeeper Philipp Köhn was then called into action and duly pulled off a spectacular save with his foot to deny Raul Moro in the 24th minute. Shortly after, Kenneth Taylor broke the deadlock, however, firing home from close range just prior to the half-hour mark. A determined Monaco refused to sit back, and their persistence paid off in the 34th minute when Biereth slotted slot his fourth pre-season goal.

© AS Monaco

Level at the interval, the second half threatened to peter out until Jordan Teze swung in a pinpoint cross in the 65th minute that Takumi Minamino latched onto in the six-yard box to steer in his composed finish with aplomb.

Wanting more, Hütter shook things up by bringing on excitement machines George Ilenikhena and Paris Brunner. And both attackers looked lively even though they couldn’t convert their opportunities in the 73rd and 74th minutes.

Momentum shifted to Ajax in the closing stages, and Bertrand Traoré capitalised with a late finish to level the ledger. Having only recently come off the bench, he almost clinched the victory for Ajax when his stoppage-time effort cannoned off the woodwork, as the contest ultimately ended 2-2.

© AS Monaco

Hutter’s Debrief

“We’re happy to have played Ajax Amsterdam because they’re one of the most prestigious clubs in the world. It was a good match between two teams that had qualified for the League and Champions League, played in front of 55,000 people. The last five minutes were crazy, and we could have lost, but I think we were the best on the pitch,” explained the Austrian manager.

© AS Monaco

“We dominated the first 15 minutes, but then we made some easy mistakes with the ball. We could have won 3-1 or 4-1, but we can be happy we didn’t lose in the final moments. We pressed well and created several chances. It was a very good test for us; we’re in good form. We have no injuries to report, which is what makes me happiest this pre-season. I’m very happy with the way my players are trying to put my principles into practice on the pitch. For the moment, I’m satisfied with this preparation.”

Inter showpiece awaits

Next up for Monaco is another colossal fixture, this time vs Inter Milan on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Stade Louis-II, which will serve as the final dress rehearsal before the Ligue 1 campaign begins.