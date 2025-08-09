Friendly: Spirited AS Monaco fall 2-1 to Inter despite producing impressive display

Despite crafting the game’s best openings and hitting the woodwork twice, AS Monaco fell 2-1 to Inter Milan in their final summer friendly under the watchful eyes of President Dmitry Rybolovlev at the Stade Louis-II.

The Match

Boasting five victories and two draws this pre-season heading into this clash with the Champions League finalists, Adi Hütter picked a quality side in their quest to extend their unbeaten streak, with new signing Lukáš Hradecký propelled straight into the line-up. The other summer signings, Eric Dier, Ansu Fati and Paul Pogba, were also presented to the fans.

Flying out of the blocks, Maghnes Akliouche’s sublime strike into the top corner gave Monaco a dream start. Akliouche turned creator, teeing up Denis Zakaria for a long-range effort. Inter responded quickly, however, for Nicolo Barella rifled off two attempts in quick succession.

Barella then fed Marcus Thuram (15th), only for Caio Henrique to chime in with a timely intervention. Shortly after, Lamine Camara unleashed a wicked shot that Yann Sommer could only parry, before the Senegalese midfielder had another opportunity. Mika Biereth, George Ilenikhena and Eliesse Ben Seghir all enjoyed solid chances, as ASM continued to be a massive threat.

Hradecký further underlined his class by denying Petar Sučić, but the hosts kept the pressure on, as Inter were reduced to 10 men when Hakan Çalhanoğlu received a second yellow for a poor challenge on Vanderson.

Wanting to capitalise on Inter being short-handed, Biereth went close with a chip, Ilenikhena had a goal chalked off for offside and Thilo Kehrer powered two headers that just failed to find the net.

The second stanza began with gusto too, as Sommer was called into action to keep out Camara and Ilenikhena. While Hradecký was decisive to turn away Sučić’s curler, he was powerless to stop Lautaro Martinez’s deflected strike levelling the ledger (60th). Undeterred, the Red and Whites nearly hit back immediately when Zakaria cannoned a fierce drive off the post.

At 1-1, Cristian Chivu brought on some fresh legs, including exciting new recruit Ange-Yoan Bonny, who vindicated his introduction by making it 2-1 in the 80th minute.

ASM almost instantly evened things up when Akliouche’s header struck the upright. In the end, though, Inter’s resolute defence held firm and they secured the triumph in this tune-up.

Hütter’s Debrief

“We’re disappointed to have conceded these two goals despite our numerical superiority. We showed some good things, especially in the first half, but Inter knew how to react after the sending off. This was our last friendly match, and this defeat should allow us to react next week with the reception of Le Havre,” reflected the Austrian tactician.

“Inter are a great team that just played in a Champions League final, and their ability to react against 11 men proved it. Unfortunately, we made some small mistakes in the second half, which ultimately cost us the defeat.”

He then added this on outstanding new goalkeeper Hradecký: “Everyone knows his vast experience, which was one of the main reasons for our interest in him. He’s an additional reinforcement that will help us secure as many wins and therefore points as possible. Starting next week on the first day of the championship, we’re ready for the season, and that’s what matters most.”

All Eyes On Ligue 1

Although the Principality side suffered their first loss of pre-season, they can still be satisfied with their fine showing, as the focus now shifts to their highly anticipated Ligue 1 opener next weekend vs Le Havre on Saturday.