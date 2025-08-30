Preview: All eyes on Akliouche as AS Monaco face stern Strasbourg test

AS Monaco manager Adi Hütter and his number 11, Maghnes Akliouche, appeared at the press conference ahead of welcoming RC Strasbourg to the Stade Louis-II this weekend.

Tough test awaits

Will the Monaco players manage to get back on track on Matchday 3 of Ligue 1? Cruelly defeated (1-0) by LOSC Lille and Olivier Giroud last time out, they will have to quickly pick themselves up this Sunday against a Strasbourg team that has already collected six points.

Well aware of what a difficult outfit to handle Liam Rosenior’s side will be, Hütter spoke of what a formidable foe they’ll be, explaining: “They’re a solid team, they’ve won three matches in all competitions this season, including two in Ligue 1 and a very important one yesterday at Brondby (in the Conference League play-off final), where it’s never easy to travel. They’ll come with a lot of confidence. They’re the youngest team in the league, they have a good coach and they play beautiful football. It’s a big challenge for us, and we can’t wait to face them.”

© AS Monaco

To try to get the better of the Alsatians, the Austrian tactician will be able to count on a large part of his squad. Some members, however, continue to work to integrate into the group as soon as possible. “We still hope that Paul Pogba will be back as soon as possible. Everyone is satisfied with his attitude. We must protect him and not send him onto the pitch too early. Almost everyone is available. Ansu Fati is getting closer to the group and Vanderson worked in the gym this [Friday] morning.”

© AS Monaco

Maghnes Akliouche, a new Blue filled with pride

In addition to the Champions League draw, Monaco’s week was also marked by the first call-up to Les Bleus for its playmaker, Maghnes Akliouche. This delighted the 23-year-old, who was logically rewarded for his rise to prominence with the Principality club. “A lot of pride. It was a nice surprise, a great moment for me and for my loved ones. I work every day for this kind of thing. I try to constantly improve myself. I have a lot of areas for improvement and things to work on. It’s my daily goal, and receiving this reward is an honour,” he insisted.

Very involved in the Red and Whites’ offensive animation, Akliouche is determined to elevate his attacking output in his quest to quickly improve his goal and assist numbers. “I know I can be even more effective in this area. For an offensive player, these days, it’s becoming more and more important to help your team with statistics,” stated the ASM maestro.

Akliouche’s future

Another major topic as the fateful end of the transfer window approaches: will Maghnes Akliouche still be an ASM player once the deadline passes? A burning question, to which he responded calmly and lucidly: “In football, anything can happen. Now, I’m at AS Monaco, and I feel good here. We have a match to prepare for this Sunday – that’s what I’m thinking about.”

© AS Monaco

Thiago Scuro, also asked about this, expressed his desire to keep the talented new French international. “From our side, there is no chance of him leaving. Since June, I have said that our ambition was to keep him with us. We hope that he will be able to represent AS Monaco at the next World Cup,” Scuro asserted. The Monaco general manager also confirmed that the club from the Rock would be able to refuse possible significant offers for Akliouche.