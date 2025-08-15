Preview: Hütter, Hradecký and Scuro speak ahead of AS Monaco’s Ligue 1 opener vs Le Havre

AS Monaco coach Adi Hütter and new goalkeeper Lukáš Hradecký appeared at the press conference ahead of the club’s Ligue 1 opener against Le Havre this Saturday, alongside Thiago Scuro, the Club’s General Manager.

Le Havre awaits

Eager to start the campaign on a high following their excellent pre-season, Hütter was well aware defeating Le Havre won’t be easy, especially given their strengths at set pieces and in transition.

“You can imagine that we absolutely want to win this very important first match against Le Havre, who are the oldest club in French football. They have the same coach as last season and play a similar style of play, so we will have to pay attention to transitions, counter-attacks and set pieces, which are some of their strengths. We expect them to defend in a low block, so we will have to be more effective than last year in this area and find ways to put pressure on them,” insisted the Austrian tactician.

He then added that, after plenty of work in training, he expects his side to be more proficient at breaking down deep-sitting backlines: “Looking back, we perhaps didn’t have the right motivation against teams that played that way last season. We have to show this year that we take every match very seriously, because there are six points to take against each opponent at the end. Up front, we are capable of scoring goals, of being dangerous, of finding solutions. I think we took a step forward during the pre-season in our preparation for the game and when we lost the ball. But we also have to protect the team when we lose the ball, organise ourselves and Le Havre will be an opportunity to implement that.”

Pre-season promise

Given ASM enjoyed a terrific lead-up to the new term by producing some quality showings in their friendlies, the 55-year-old reflected on how content he was with their preparations for what looms as a thrilling crusade.

“I am satisfied with our preparation. From the start, I was pleased to have my entire squad available, which makes a big difference compared to the previous two seasons. I was also happy with the results obtained in the friendly matches, even if we could have done better against Ajax Amsterdam (2-2) and against Inter Milan (1-2 defeat). But, overall, I am happy with our style of play, especially since I have the feeling that we have been getting better and better. Finally, I note that there are no injuries to report, because all the players are on deck, and I also want to thank our medical and performance staff for the remarkable work that has been done,” he said.

Next on the docket, Hütter shared the latest on Ansu Fati and Paul Pogba as they edge closer to returning to action.

“They’re not ready to return to competition yet, even though Ansu is closer than Paul, given that he’s been training with us for over a week. Paul, for his part, is following his rehabilitation program and is progressing day by day. He even warmed up with the team today. But we have to take care of him, protect him, and if all goes well, maybe in two weeks he’ll be able to train with the group. Even if it’s not easy for him to see his teammates go to training without him. But he’s important because of his personality and the fact that he’s very experienced. He can give a lot of advice to the young players, and when he can play, he’ll bring a lot, just like Eric (Dier) and Lukáš can,” he told the media in attendance.

Hradecký’s arrival

ASM’s new goalkeeper, Finland international Hradecký, who left Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018 upon the arrival of Adi Hütter, as the Austrian manager ironically pointed out, was also at the presser. Having made his first appearance last Friday against Inter Milan, the immensely experienced gloveman is now ready for his full debut.

“Because of my age and experience, I know how to handle it better. Nobody is perfect, everyone can make mistakes. So you have to be able to bounce back quickly and learn so as not to repeat it. The pressure is always present in my position at our level, but you shouldn’t focus on it,” stated Hradecky.

Thiago Scuro welcomes the Finnish goalkeeper

Thiago Scuro, the Club’s General Manager, was full of insight when discussing the recruitment process for the 35-year-old goalkeeper, commenting: “I don’t know if stability is the right term. We talked a lot about the past, now we’re looking to the future. I’m happy that Lukáš is here today, I welcome him. He chose to be here, it was a long process because we had to find the right solution with his former club. I appreciate his commitment and his efforts to join the club. We will now work hard to help him succeed here, it’s as simple as that. We expect a lot from the team, not just from him, to perform and work hard. It’s an internal commitment.”

Showtime

Having sparred with Europe’s elite on their summer tour, Monaco now face a very different test vs Le Havre, where competitive points are at stake. Last season’s 3-1 victory at home and 1-1 draw away illustrated that Didier Digard’s team needs to be taken very seriously.

But for their part, the Monegasques will be desperate to reign supreme in order to get off to the best possible start in view of a Champions League race that promises to be as fierce as ever.