Thirty young artists rewarded by the Princess Grace Foundation

The community of emerging artists will be honoured by Prince Albert II at the Princess Grace Awards gala on 29 October in New York © Kristie Kahns

Eighteen Princess Grace Awards and twelve honourable mentions recognise a new generation of talent in theatre, dance and film.

The Princess Grace Foundation has announced its 2025 winners. Eighteen Princess Grace Awards and twelve honourable mentions recognise a new generation of artistic talent. They join a community of over 900 artists supported since the organisation was founded. Winners of the Princess Grace Award receive $15,000 each. Honoraria recipients are awarded $1,500. These sums are paid directly to the artists with no conditions. The disciplines covered include theatre direction, choreography, directing and performance.

© Corey Hanes Photography

This year, the Princess Grace Foundation is launching its first Princess Grace Artist Grant. The new programme offers $10,000 and personalised support thanks to a partnership with MAP Fund. Beneficiaries join the SPA (Scaffolding for Practicing Artists) programme, which offers individual coaching sessions. The aim is to help young artists define their artistic identity and professional goals.

Princess Grace Foundation: 60 years of support for sick children and culture

Dance Performance Award winner William Okajima © Alexander Diaz

Theatre Honoraria Maleek Rae © Princess Grace Foundation

Two great figures honoured

The Princess Grace Statue Award honours past winners who have excelled in their careers. Isabella Boylston of the American Ballet Theatre and filmmaker Sky Hopinka received the distinction this year. They each receive $25,000 and a bronze statue. Sky Hopinka had already benefited from the Foundation’s support ten years ago. He has since become a MacArthur Fellow and is one of the most recognised filmmakers of his generation.

Diana Kemppainen heads the Foundation. She emphasises the support for these distinctive voices that are leaving their mark on contemporary art. The awards ceremony will take place on 29 October at the Plaza in New York. Prince Albert II will chair the event.