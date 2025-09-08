Monaco's Best
1000 Monegasques celebrate U Cavagnëtu in presence of Princely Family

By Benjamin Godart
Published on 8 September 2025
1 minute read
In keeping with tradition, Prince Albert II broke the traditional Monégasque fougasse with his fist.
Parc Princesse Antoinette came alive on Saturday as it hosted one of Monaco’s most cherished traditions, bringing together young and old to enjoy local food and Monegasque community spirit.

Prince Albert II, accompanied by his wife Princess Charlene and their children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, honoured the 2025 edition of the traditional Monegasque picnic with their presence. Other members of the Princely Family also joined the celebration, warmly welcomed by Mayor Georges Marsan and members of the Communal Council.

Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

A day guided by tradition

The day began with an outdoor Mass led by Monsignor René Giuliano. The choir U Cantin d’A Roca, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, performed traditional songs during the ceremony, setting the tone for a day of reunion marking the symbolic end of summer.

U Cavagnëtu: Princess Charlene, Prince Albert II and Monegasques celebrate traditions in style

Local food and festive activities

Attendees then enjoyed culinary specialties offered by the municipality, including the famous fresciœi di baccalà, a typical dish prepared in partnership with the Italian town of Dolceacqua. The evening continued with a popular dance, children’s activities and live music provided by a jazz quartet alongside singing from the local choir.

© Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace