1000 Monegasques celebrate U Cavagnëtu in presence of Princely Family

In keeping with tradition, Prince Albert II broke the traditional Monégasque fougasse with his fist.

Parc Princesse Antoinette came alive on Saturday as it hosted one of Monaco’s most cherished traditions, bringing together young and old to enjoy local food and Monegasque community spirit.

Prince Albert II, accompanied by his wife Princess Charlene and their children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, honoured the 2025 edition of the traditional Monegasque picnic with their presence. Other members of the Princely Family also joined the celebration, warmly welcomed by Mayor Georges Marsan and members of the Communal Council.

Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

A day guided by tradition

The day began with an outdoor Mass led by Monsignor René Giuliano. The choir U Cantin d’A Roca, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, performed traditional songs during the ceremony, setting the tone for a day of reunion marking the symbolic end of summer.

Local food and festive activities