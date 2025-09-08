U Cavagnëtu: Princess Charlene, Prince Albert II and Monegasques celebrate traditions in style

Monegasques gathered at Parc Princesse Antoinette on Saturday evening to celebrate the annual picnic in the presence of the Princely Family.

Fumes from the barbecues are still wafting through the warm late summer air. At Parc Princesse Antoinette, the last guests folded away their checkered tablecloths as the echoes of the Madison still lingered after bringing three generations of Monegasques to the dance floor. U Cavagnëtu has just lived up to expectations with almost 1,000 people taking part, according to Monaco Town Council.

“The songs, dances, language, food and drink, we celebrate everything that is part of the Monegasque identity. The festival dates back to 1931 and was revived by Mayor Anne-Marie Campora in 1991,” said Mayor Georges Marsan, visibly pleased with the exceptional turnout. In his blue suit, the mayor walked between the stands, greeting families seated among the lush flowerbeds, their baskets filled with food.

The Princely Family joined in

Shortly before 6.30 pm, Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and their two children, Jacques and Gabriella, entered the park to the sound of mandolins and brightly coloured traditional costumes. Under the watchful eyes of the Princely Family, the dancers of the Palladienne twirled around. “Wow!” an emotional spectator spontaneously shouted, before initiating a round of applause at the end of the show.

One of the dancers, Noémie Albanese, was taking part in U Cavagnëtu for the third time, wearing a red and white striped corolla. The young member of La Palladienne beamed with pride despite her stage fright: “I had to lead the dance and act as a guide for the others. I was a bit stressed, but it’s a special moment to experience.”

The smell of chard pie and socca

After the traditional mass, given by a representative of the Archdiocese of Monaco, queues formed in front of the food stalls. Chard pie, golden socca and crispy barbagiuans: the menu of local specialities was truly mouth-watering. “Once again this year, the mayor of Monaco’s twin municipality, Dolceacqua, came in person to cook his famous cod fritters,” said Georges Marsan with a smile.

Set on a table near an umbrella pine tree, a group of friends and family shared their own picnic. “We never used to come, but for several years now we’ve been returning — U Cavagnëtu has become something of a tradition,” explained one of them. “The children have gone off to play together since they all know each other here. It’s a final moment of freedom before the start of the school year on Monday.”

The gradual embrace of the tradition by new participants reflects the vitality of U Cavagnëtu. Alexis Bonot, a Monegasque entrepreneur who came with his family, made “the tactical choice of socca” for the picnic and was also delighted to meet his friends and acquaintances. His young son Théodore, who was experiencing the event for the first time, told us that he preferred the animals in the park to the folk dances!

Near the stand of the charity “Les Petits Ecoliers de Monaco,” a handful of children were busy “painting small baskets in red and white,” the facilitator of the workshop told us. “Everyone goes home with a fougasse inside and a label with their first name on the back.” The entertainment is in full swing: this year, a photo booth was even set up near the entrance so families could capture a memento of their participation.

A strong identity marker

At around 8 pm, the atmosphere changed. On the improvised dance floor, members of the government kicked off the popular ball. Quickly joined by the families, they launched into a lively Madison that had both young and old dancing together in joyful harmony.

Not far away, Roberta, an 80-year-old former nurse’s assistant, observed the scene with sparkling eyes. The long-time regular of the picnic was overjoyed and full of emotion: “The atmosphere brings together the generations, it’s great. And the orchestra is talented! I am particularly moved tonight because the Princess touched my hand.”

For Georges Marsan, the event goes far beyond mere entertainment: “It is the only time of the year, perhaps alongside the National Day, when Monegasques are gathered around the Princely Family.”

The preservation of local identity takes on special significance in a constantly-evolving Principality. The mayor also took the opportunity to reveal some big dates for the coming months: “We will have some special openings: the new multimedia library, which we have been waiting 20 years for, will reopen on 11 December . And above all, the reopening of the exotic garden is scheduled for 20 October.”

As the night continued in Parc Princesse Antoinette, Prince Albert II broke the Monegasque fougasse with his fist in keeping with tradition. Then the families calmly gathered their belongings. The children were still running among the trees, enjoying final moments of freedom before the start of the school year on Monday.