Grimaldi Forum takes gold at M&IT Awards 2025

The Grimaldi Forum won the Gold Award in the "Best International Convention Centre" category on 19 September © Grimaldi Forum

The Monegasque convention centre was crowned “Best International Convention Centre” at the prestigious ceremony in London.

The Grimaldi Forum beat the competition at the M&IT Awards ceremony in London on 19 September. The award, presented by M&IT Magazine, the UK’s leading business events magazine, recognises excellence in the conference tourism industry.

The Monegasque venue won ahead of major European rivals. The Barcelona International Convention Centre took silver, and the PortAventura Convention Centre rounded off the podium with bronze. Dublin and Amsterdam, despite being considered benchmarks in the industry, failed to make the top three.

With over 45% of repeat customers, the Grimaldi Forum demonstrates every year its ability to build loyalty thanks to the quality of its offer and services. In 25 years, it has collected 27 major awards, including the Coolest Award Venue, the Eco-Responsible Prize, the Monaco Hospitality Awards, the Energy Transition Award and the Prince Albert II Foundation distinction.

© Grimaldi Forum

Back at the top after 14 years

The award puts the Grimaldi Forum back on the top step of the M&IT Awards podium, a position it has not occupied since 2011. The Monegasque venue has won 20 awards in the British competition since 2003, including 9 gold medals.

The Grimaldi Forum was not the only Monegasque success of the Awards. The Monaco Convention Bureau also won gold in its category, while Monegasque events agency Raising Stones Events took silver. Their combined performance highlights Monaco’s vitality as a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) destination. The award comes, symbolically, in the Grimaldi Forum’s 25th anniversary year, and coincides with the inauguration of its extension, strengthening its ability to host major international events.