Monaco Yacht Show 2025: first Blue Wake environmental awards to honour sustainable innovation

The prestigious Monegasque show is launching the first edition of the Blue Wake Awards to recognise the most promising environmental advances in the luxury yachting sector.

The Monaco Yacht Show is taking a new step in its environmental approach with the creation of the Blue Wake Awards, a pioneering accolade dedicated to sustainable innovations in the world of superyachts. The initiative underlines the show’s ambition to position the Principality as a leader in the environmental evolution of luxury yachting.

© MYS

The 2025 selection brings together twelve companies in different fields of expertise. In luxury products and services, Foglizzo Leather, Tai Ping and Turnstyle Design are competing. Amico & Co, Baltic Yachts and Sanlorenzo are in contention in the shipyard and refit category.

In the nautical equipment category, AkzoNobel faces Deasyl and Termodinamica. Finally, the tenders and nautical gadgets category features Evene Tenders, U-Boat Worx and Tykun. A fifth special jury prize will reward a yacht deemed exemplary in terms of sustainability.

A rigorous evaluation process

The Water Revolution Foundation oversaw the selection based on strict scientific criteria. “Our goal with the selection process was to ensure technical integrity and fairness. The nominees have demonstrated genuine environmental value, backed by credible data — not just marketing claims,” said Robert van Tol, Executive Director of the Water Revolution Foundation.

The results will be announced during the Monaco Yacht Show’s opening evening on 23 September 2025 and mark the sector’s commitment to more environmentally responsible sailing.