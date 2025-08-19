Monaco Yacht Show 2025: new rules for access to Port Hercule

The Prince’s Government has just announced severe access restrictions to the port during the September boat show, to ensure the event runs smoothly.

Badge access only

A special regime will be in place at Port Hercule from 24 to 27 September 2025. Access will be completely closed between midnight and 7am over the four days of the Monaco Yacht Show 2025. Outside of those times, only boats with an official S.A.M. Monaco Yacht Show badge will be allowed in the harbour.

The aim is to streamline affluence around the 120 superyachts on display and to guarantee the safety of visitors and crews on the quayside.

Speed limits and increased security

Sailing speed will be strictly limited to 3 knots in the harbour for the duration of the event. This is necessary for obvious safety reasons, given the concentration of boats and the intense activity on the pontoons.

Every year, the Monaco Yacht Show draws a wealthy international clientele and prestigious yachts to a relatively small area, requiring meticulous logistical organisation.

Boat owners who wish access to Port Hercule during the show can now put in their request to the S.A.M. Monaco Yacht Show on +377 93 10 41 70.

Please note the deadlines: applications are accepted from 18 August 2025 but must be finalised before 9 September. No new applications will be processed after that date.

These measures reflect the scale of the event, which over the years has become one of the must-attend events in the yachting world.