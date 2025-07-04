Monaco Yacht Show 2025: list of 560 exhibitors revealed

Every year, the event attracts nearly 20,000 visitors from all over the world and some 500 exhibitors © Monaco Yacht Show

The Monegasque nautical event will be held from 24 to 27 September at Port Hercule, with a programme that focuses on innovation.

The organisers of the Monaco Yacht Show (MYS) have published the list of exhibitors for the 34th edition, which takes place at the end of September. Nearly 560 companies from the nautical sector are expected at Port Hercule, according to the press release dated Thursday 3 July.

The event will feature 120 superyachts, including some fifty new boats to hit the market this year, as well as 60 ancillary craft. These figures confirm the scale of the annual event, which attracts a wealthy international clientele.

Ecology on the agenda

This edition marks a strategic turning point with the launch of the “Blue Wake” programme, created in partnership with the Water Revolution Foundation. The initiative puts the ecological transition front and centre at the show, in response to growing expectations from a rapidly changing industry.

The Yacht Design & Innovation Hub will showcase concepts by international designers, while the Adventure Area will feature over 40 luxury vehicles and an exclusive selection of nautical equipment. The specialised areas will give visitors a 360° view of today’s yachting ecosystem.

The Upper Deck Lounge, at the entrance to the Parvis Piscine tent, will embody the refined lifestyle that the superyachting experience is known for. It will feature the most exclusive luxury products and services on the market.

Preparations already underway

The list of exhibitors, available on the official MYS website, will be updated over the summer as confirmations come in. This approach enables future owners and investors to identify the right specialists for their projects ahead of time.

“The MYS remains the ultimate setting to move a project forward or make it a reality, within an exclusive, structured and innovation-driven environment,” says Gaëlle Tallarida, General Manager of the Monaco Yacht Show. Created in 1991, the show has established itself as one of the world’s leading yachting events.