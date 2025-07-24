Monaco Yacht Show 2025: world premieres announced

The world’s most coveted maritime event is preparing to unveil an exceptional fleet, with almost half of the 120 superyachts in the show making their international debut.

From 24 to 27 September, Port Hercule will be transformed into a showcase for a prestigious armada that redefines nautical luxury. The 34th edition of the Monaco Yacht Show (MYS) is staging a magnificent spectacle: 120 superyachts, a record number of which will be world premieres, accompanied by 60 exclusive tenders that are shaping contemporary yachting.

In the refined setting offered by the Principality, each unit – from the cosiest 24-metre craft to 110-metre giants – embodies a specific vision of maritime luxury. These floating palaces combine architectural sophistication, technological prowess and environmental awareness, reflecting the constant metamorphosis of the industry.

The art of orchestrating the show

The genius of MYS lies in its ability to concentrate the essence of the global market in one place. That concentration allows potential buyers to optimise their time and explore a carefully orchestrated selection, avoiding the traditional physical split between yards and marinas.

On the quai Jarlan and quai Antoine I, the Adventure Area this year will feature some sixty tenders that, beyond their utilitarian function, are veritable works of nautical art, creative extensions of the main yacht.

The stars of this edition

Among the stars that have been announced, the majestic GIGIA (85m, Lürssen) stands out as the most imposing charter yacht, freshly renovated in 2024 with its full-width beach club and spectacular glass pool. Oceanco’s refined ALFA G (60m) is also making a comeback after a complete refit, while MEMORIES, Amels’ new 2025 creation, promises to redefine the sailing lifestyle with its convertible cinema and relaxation areas designed for sheer indulgence.

The fleet is also joined by O’MADELEINE (Golden Yachts, 60m), making her world debut including a hammam and outdoor cinema, and SCOTT FREE (Abeking & Rasmussen, 60m), back after a seven-year absence following her 2022 refurbishment.

With a fleet valued at €4.5 billion in 2024, this year’s edition confirms MYS’s position as the absolute reference in the world of superyachting. Each vessel on display reflects the aspirations of an international clientele in search of new marine experiences, where bespoke is the norm and sustainable innovation the imperative of the future.

The official lists can be viewed on monacoyachtshow.com