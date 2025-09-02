Monegasque team achieves historic result at World Fishing Championship

The Monegasque Federation of Sport Fishing (FMPS) has just enjoyed a memorable week. Competing in the Big Game World Championship, the team from the Rock secured 5th place – the best finish in its history at the competition.

With 21 teams representing 13 different nations on the start line, the quartet of Chafik Rachik, Jonathan Rit, Philippe Squarciafichi, and Pierre Weill, led by Yan Dulière, delivered an excellent performance to finish in the top 5.

Facing the elite of world fishing, the Principality’s team competed in three seven-hour rounds from August 23 to 30, 2025. During these seven days, only catches of bluefin tuna weighing between 30 and 100 kg— all released afterward—were counted. Challenging conditions and high standards did not faze the Monegasque team.

“Combining sporting excellence with environmental responsibility”

FMPS President David Gamba expressed his pride in a performance that will go down in history. “This Top 5 finish at the World Championship—the best result in our history—rewards years of dedication from our volunteers and competitors, both on the water and in the service of science. Our federation proves that sporting excellence can go hand in hand with environmental responsibility. I am proud of our athletes and of the image they have projected of Monaco.”

Beyond the remarkable result, the FMPS uses events like this to renew its commitment to environmental preservation, aiming to “develop and organise recreational and sport fishing at sea while respecting the legal framework dictated by Maritime Law,” the federation stated in a press release.