Princely Twins begin final year of primary school in style

Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco walked through the gates of the Institut François d’Assise–Nicolas Barré on Monday morning, marking their entrance into CM2 (fifth grade) with flair under the watchful eyes of their parents.

Against the backdrop of the Mediterranean’s deep blue, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s children displayed heart-warming sibling closeness, hand in hand in their crimson and navy uniforms — colours that capture the spirit of Monaco.

At ten years old, the Princely Twins approach their final year of primary school with calm confidence. Their schoolbags hint at their individual worlds: Princess Gabriella’s adorned with a Labubu doll, a modern talisman, and Hereditary Prince Jacques’s representing the virtual world of Roblox.

“A new school year full of discoveries, friendships and adventures awaits them,” the Prince’s Palace shared, adding that “the Princely Family wishes all students in the Principality a wonderful start to the school year!”

© Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The start of the school year, captured by the Palace in a series of tender photographs, follows the traditional U Cavagnëtu picnic last weekend, where the Princely Family charmed attendees with their elegance.

As the promising academic year begins, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are set to write a new chapter in their learning — both in the classroom and on Monaco’s ceremonial stage.