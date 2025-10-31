A new commemorative coin honouring Prince Jacques’ Marquisate of Baux

© After the coin dedicated to the County of Carladès title of Princess Gabriella, it is now the turn of the Marquisate of Prince Jacques to be honoured by this coin © Prince's Palace

The Prince’s Palace has announced the release of a collector’s coin celebrating historical heritage linked to the Grimaldi dynasty.

From Tuesday 4 November, the Principality is set to issue a new €2 coin dedicated to the Marquisate of Baux. The creation of the coin continues a series launched earlier this year to highlight the Grimaldi family’s historic sites, coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the network promoting Monaco’s heritage.

A 17th-century legacy

The initiative pays tribute to the noble titles borne since birth by the princely twins: Hereditary Prince Jacques, Marquis of Baux, and Princess Gabriella, Countess of Carladès. After the coin dedicated to the earldom of Carladès, it was time for the Marquisate’s turn in the spotlight.

The €2 coin dedicated to the Marquisate of Les Baux © Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

The territory of Les Baux represents a lesser-known chapter of the Principality’s history. The fief was granted in 1642 to the ruling family when Louis XIII offered it to Prince Honoré II for his heir Hercule. Today, Prince Albert owns the ruins of the Sainte-Catherine castle chapel, perched on the famous Provençal rock.

The design of the coin features a panoramic scene of the site of Les Baux-de-Provence, in the Bouches-du-Rhône department. The symbols featured include specific heraldic references: alongside the red and white lozenges of the Grimaldis is the sixteen-pointed silver star, emblem of Les Baux, representing their supposed descent from the Magi King Balthazar. Collectors and coin enthusiasts will be able to purchase them exclusively on Monaco’s Museum of Stamps and Coins website.