Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Advertising »
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Events

A sacred icon with miraculous powers arrives in Monaco

By Monaco Tribune
Published on 31 October 2025
1 minute read
icône de la racine de Koursk
The Icon of the Kursk Root / All rights reserved
By Monaco Tribune
- 31 October 2025
1 minute read

On 3 November, the most venerated Orthodox relic in the world, the Kursk Root Icon, will be hosted in Monte-Carlo during a special visit.

A centuries-old spiritual treasure

Discovered in the 13th century, the holy image has radiated divine grace for more than seven hundred years. In Ukraine and Russia, hundreds of thousands of faithful wait up to eight hours for just a few seconds in front of it. Once venerated by the Tsars and Commander-General Kutuzov, the icon is reputed to heal the sick and reconcile adversaries.

A rare opportunity not to be missed

The Sainte-Impératrice Elena parish, located at 22 Avenue de Grande-Bretagne, will host the important relic on Monday 3 November at 6 pm. In the difficult context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the event carries a particularly poignant significance.

Christians in the Principality will have the rare privilege of praying before and touching the miraculous icon in a special spiritual opportunity that transcends borders and traditions.

More information: egliseorthodoxe@monaco.mc