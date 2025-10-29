Cyril Piazza: “a genuine network created among communities united by Grimaldi history”

Cyril Piazza, to the right of Prince Albert II, with his Italian counterpart, Mayor of Dolceacqua and head of the Grimaldi Sites network in Italy, 10 October 2025 © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince's Palace

To mark the 10th anniversary of the Grimaldi Historic Sites of Monaco network, we met with Cyril Piazza, president of the French association and Mayor of Peille.

Monaco Tribune: Since your election as head of the French association in 2022, the Grimaldi Historic Sites network has experienced significant development. What do you put the growing interest down to?

Cyril Piazza: The growth is directly linked to the personality of Prince Albert II, his influence and the humanity he exudes. When residents of rural municipalities meet a Head of State and he shows himself to be unpretentious, humble, and deeply human, it leaves a strong impression. The network truly developed thanks to the Sovereign’s personality and commitment. In 2022, at the time of my appointment, there were 70 French local authorities involved and today we are at 85.

Back in 2022, you mentioned the need to make the sites come alive beyond the commemorative plaque. How are you achieving that?

A genuine network has been created around the Prince of Monaco and among the communities united by the shared Grimaldi history. Practically, this involves exchanges, tourism development and mutual promotion. For example, in Manche, there are markets dedicated to products from the Grimaldi Historic Sites. Municipalities collaborate for Heritage Days to honour and celebrate these historical ties.

I attend almost all visits to the municipalities alongside the Sovereign. I am both the mayor of a rural commune and president of an intercommunal structure of 21,000 inhabitants. I am well aware of the issues faced by local elected officials. My presence reassures the mayors. They are genuinely committed to the network, want to do their best and place a lot of pressure on themselves.

On 13 October, Prince Albert II brought together numerous elected officials and your Italian counterpart from Dolceacqua for the 10th anniversary of the association. What memories stand out for you?

It was a memorable event. First, we met for a sociable evening at the Yacht Club. Then we spent the whole of the next day together, visiting the AS Monaco performance centre, the Auguste trophy and then travelling to Dolceacqua. It was a day of real togetherness, where all municipalities could participate, nurture connections, discuss their challenges and share their perspectives.

What challenges do these municipalities — some of which are very small, but others larger— face?

Most are medium-sized or sparsely populated. For them, the network is a real driver. It’s important for a large municipality, but vital for a small one. In Guiscard, in the Oise department, the square was packed! At least five or six hundred people came to see the Sovereign. In these rural municipalities, where resources are limited and they sometimes feel overlooked by the State, the network gives them a spotlight. It allows them to be recognised, shine and be part of a grand history. Every municipality that joins the network receives a small statue of François Grimaldi, known as Malizia, the first Grimaldi to conquer Monaco. It’s a strong symbol of belonging to the family.

Prince Albert II, 18 October 2025 in the Oise with the Mayor of Guiscard © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Beyond historical heritage, are environmental topics also discussed, given Prince Albert II’s engagement on these issues?

At every speech, we mention his commitment, which is essential to municipal life. As a mayor, you want to preserve your territory and protection starts with the environment. Managing risks and safeguarding natural resources is truly fundamental.

Sport is another aspect of Monaco’s influence, well represented by AS Monaco supporters whom we meet throughout France. On every visit, people come to get books on AS Monaco history, caps, jerseys and other memorabilia signed.

As in Peille, each municipality joining the network receives a small statue and a certificate confirming their membership in the Grimaldi Historic Sites network © Monaco Tribune

Are there meaningful exchanges between member municipalities, particularly involving younger generations?

Absolutely! School exchanges have been set up. Last year, for example, the Belfort area organised an exchange with Monaco and children came to the Principality. My role as president is to be the linchpin for these initiatives. In Guiscard, the youngest municipal councillor actually proposed joining the association. Young history enthusiasts are interested in our heritage. Stories of princes and princesses inspire and it’s important that our society continues to dream.

Does digital development also form part of your projects to reach younger generations?

We have a major digital development project underway. The idea is to create a platform listing our entire historical heritage, with an interactive map of the sites. We are also working on virtual tours and educational content for schools. Digital tools allow us to reach a wider audience, especially young people and bring this history to life in a modern way. We are even considering a mobile app for connected tourist routes between the different Grimaldi sites.