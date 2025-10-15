Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Advertising »
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
In brief

60 Franco-Italian elected representatives from Grimaldi Sites network visit AS Monaco

By Monaco Tribune
Published on 15 October 2025
1 minute read
Members of the Grimaldi de Monaco historic sites network visited the La Turbie Performance Centre © AS Monaco
Members of the Grimaldi de Monaco historic sites network visited the La Turbie Performance Centre © AS Monaco
By Monaco Tribune
- 15 October 2025
1 minute read

Around sixty French and Italian representatives went behind the scenes of the Monegasque club as they celebrated the 10th anniversary of their network.

At the weekend, while the AS Monaco players were enjoying the break from international competition, the La Turbie Performance Centre welcomed an unusual delegation. On Saturday 11 October, sixty local elected officials from France and Italy explored the Red and White club’s facilities, from the training pitches to the auditorium, including state-of-the-art equipment and recovery areas.

 

The special morning was part of the tenth anniversary celebrations of the Grimaldi Historic Sites of Monaco network, whose members met in the Principality on Friday with Prince Albert II in attendance.

AS Monaco confirm Sébastien Pocognoli as coach – A bold thinker to lead a new era

A cross-border network centered on heritage

Visitors came from areas as varied as La Manche, the Ardennes, Territoire de Belfort and Montélimar in France, as well as Ventimiglia, Dolceacqua and Genoa in Italy. Th geographical diversity illustrates the extent of the historical ties forged by the Grimaldi dynasty over the centuries.

© AS Monaco

Founded in 2015, the network comprises over a hundred French and Italian municipalities that share a common heritage with the Princely Family. Its aim is to promote these historic connections through cross-border cultural and tourism initiatives.

The visit ended on the roof terrace of the sports complex, where the delegation immortalised the crossover between historical heritage and contemporary sporting excellence, two pillars of Monaco’s identity.