60 Franco-Italian elected representatives from Grimaldi Sites network visit AS Monaco

Around sixty French and Italian representatives went behind the scenes of the Monegasque club as they celebrated the 10th anniversary of their network.

At the weekend, while the AS Monaco players were enjoying the break from international competition, the La Turbie Performance Centre welcomed an unusual delegation. On Saturday 11 October, sixty local elected officials from France and Italy explored the Red and White club’s facilities, from the training pitches to the auditorium, including state-of-the-art equipment and recovery areas.





The special morning was part of the tenth anniversary celebrations of the Grimaldi Historic Sites of Monaco network, whose members met in the Principality on Friday with Prince Albert II in attendance.

A cross-border network centered on heritage

Visitors came from areas as varied as La Manche, the Ardennes, Territoire de Belfort and Montélimar in France, as well as Ventimiglia, Dolceacqua and Genoa in Italy. Th geographical diversity illustrates the extent of the historical ties forged by the Grimaldi dynasty over the centuries.

Founded in 2015, the network comprises over a hundred French and Italian municipalities that share a common heritage with the Princely Family. Its aim is to promote these historic connections through cross-border cultural and tourism initiatives.

The visit ended on the roof terrace of the sports complex, where the delegation immortalised the crossover between historical heritage and contemporary sporting excellence, two pillars of Monaco’s identity.