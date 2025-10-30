Ferrand-Prévot and Pogačar in Monaco for Beking, charity cycling event of the year

On Saturday 23 November, two of the world’s best-known cyclists will take part in the fifth edition of Beking at Port Hercule in Monaco, which brings together champions in support of charitable organisations each year.

The Beking event transforms the Principality into a global stage for professional cycling. The sporting and charitable initiative, partnered with Zondacrypto, will feature an exceptional 2025 lineup led by Slovenian world champion and four-time Tour de France winner, Tadej Pogačar, and the versatile Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, titleholder on the road, in mountain biking and in cyclo-cross.

Big names on the starting line

The women’s race will feature several top champions. Alongside the French star, recent Tour de France Femmes winner and Olympic champion at the 2024 Paris Games, spectators will see Poland’s Kasia Niewiadoma, also a Tour de France titleholder last year, and Dutch sprinter Lorena Wiebes. Legendary Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen, four-time Giro d’Italia Women winner and Olympic medallist, is also among the headliners. Italy will be strongly represented with Vittoria Guazzini and Chiara Consonni, fresh from medalling at the Track Cycling World Championships in Santiago, Chile.

On the men’s side, alongside Tadej Pogačar and organiser Matteo Trentin, the peloton will include Jonathan Milan, Giulio Ciccone, and Matej Mohorič, winner of Milan-Sanremo three years ago. Monegasque riders Victor Langellotti and Antoine Berlin will fly the Principality’s flag against top international competition.

The 2024 edition drew a large crowd © Ivan Benedetto / SprintCyclingAgency

Beyond the racing, Beking continues to promote cycling as a means of sustainable mobility and to support charitable causes. Organised by the Beking Association with support from CMT, the event is open to the public and free of charge, underscoring its aim of promoting both sport and community involvement.